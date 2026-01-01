Totalgiving

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
$49/mo + 1.9%
$49/mo + 1.9% card fees per gift
N/A
Processing fees
1.9%
for all cards; flat per-transaction fee for ACH/bank transfers, covered by donors rather than the church.
1.4% + 20p
Payment provider fees paid directly to the provider; rates vary by payment method.
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees or revenue share; RebelGive does not take a percentage cut from donations.
0%
TotalGiving charges no platform fees.
Monthly fees
$49/month
Tiered by church size with higher monthly tiers and annual payment options.
$0
No monthly fees.
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
N/A – Donation processing with basic forms. Needs separate tools for email, memberships, and ticketing. N/A – Donation-focused platform. Requires external software for events, memberships, and donor communications. Donations
RebelGive offers donation processing with standard payment fees and basic customization options for donation forms
Totalgiving focuses on donation processing with customizable forms and recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
RebelGive does not offer event ticketing capabilities - focuses primarily on donation processing
Totalgiving doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual coordination for your fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
RebelGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools with limited customization and campaign management
Totalgiving offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees that eat into your campaign results.
Auctions
RebelGive does not provide auction management or bidding capabilities for fundraising events
Totalgiving doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.
Raffles
RebelGive does not provide raffle or lottery management features for fundraising campaigns
Totalgiving doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external tools and manual processes to run raffles and track ticket sales.
Online store
RebelGive does not include e-commerce or online store functionality for selling merchandise
Totalgiving doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate software to sell merchandise or products to support your cause.
Memberships
RebelGive doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'll need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
TotalGiving focuses on one-time donations and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools for recurring supporters.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking with limited customization options. Missing advanced features like donor segmentation and automated thank-you workflows.
Basic donor data collection but limited CRM features for building relationships and tracking supporter engagement over time.
Emails & Newsletter
No email marketing features included. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party tools like Mailchimp for donor communications.
No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need separate software to communicate with donors and send newsletters.
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These costs add up quickly and reduce your fundraising impact.
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These costs add up quickly and reduce your fundraising impact.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit cards only, no modern payment options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with fee-free processing for churches
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors or nonprofits
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card entry methods
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - RebelGive focuses on credit card processing for churches
Not supported - Totalgiving focuses on credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - RebelGive is designed for online giving, not in-person transactions
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
N/A
N/A Unlimited Support
RebelGive provides limited support hours with response times varying by support tier and plan level
Totalgiving provides limited support during business hours, not unlimited access
Phone Support / Office Hours RebelGive offers phone support during standard business hours for account holders and technical issues
Totalgiving offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent technical matters
Webinars RebelGive provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Totalgiving provides occasional training webinars for platform features and fundraising best practices
Help Center RebelGive maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for their donation platform
Totalgiving maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for their donation platform
Email
RebelGive offers email support during business hours for technical questions and account assistance Totalgiving offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with response times varying by plan level Business hours phone and email support with limited access outside standard hours