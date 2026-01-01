RebelGive focuses on churches while TotalGiving serves UK charities, but both still charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees, so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Rebel Give VS Totalgiving
RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% per gift, and Totalgiving takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
RebelGive and Totalgiving only handle donations, forcing you to find separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need.
RebelGive and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with varying response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support whenever questions arise.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% per gift, while Totalgiving takes processing fees from every donation. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, so your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources whenever you need them. RebelGive and Totalgiving only offer business hours support with limited access outside standard hours. Our team understands nonprofits and responds quickly to help you succeed.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit including auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. RebelGive and Totalgiving focus mainly on basic donations, requiring you to find separate tools for events and merchandise sales.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers at zero cost to your nonprofit. RebelGive only supports credit cards and digital wallets but charges fees on every transaction. Totalgiving limits you to basic credit card processing with no modern payment options like ACH or digital wallets.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. RebelGive costs $49 monthly plus 1.9% on every gift. Totalgiving charges processing fees that donors pay or come out of your donations. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what you raise.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
