RebelGive and Vanco both help churches collect donations online, but they still charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% per gift, and Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
RebelGive and Vanco only handle donations, forcing you to juggle separate platforms for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need.
📞
RebelGive and Vanco limit support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers 100% free donation processing for all nonprofits, not just churches. Unlike RebelGive's $49/month plus 1.9% fees, you keep every dollar donated. Plus, you get comprehensive fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Every Zeffy user gets unlimited email support, live chat, and access to our complete help center at no extra cost. Vanco reserves premium support for higher-paying customers, while we believe every nonprofit deserves excellent help regardless of their budget or donation volume.
Yes! While RebelGive and Vanco focus mainly on donation processing, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, manage memberships, process event tickets, and operate an online store - all with zero platform fees and no monthly subscriptions.
Zeffy is the only platform that's 100% free for nonprofits. While RebelGive charges $49/month plus fees and Vanco takes 2.9% of every donation, you keep every dollar with Zeffy. Plus, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
With Zeffy, there are no monthly fees, transaction fees, or hidden costs. A nonprofit raising $10,000 would pay $490+ annually to RebelGive and $290+ to Vanco in fees alone. With Zeffy, that's $780+ more going directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
