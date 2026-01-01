RSVPify and SplashThat help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation collection, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
RSVPify VS Splash That
💯
RSVPify and SplashThat charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
🎟️
RSVPify and SplashThat only handle event registration, forcing you to find separate tools for auctions, raffles, and donor follow-up. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🤝
RSVPify and SplashThat limit support by plan tier and charge extra for phone help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit at no cost.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or per-ticket charges. Unlike RSVPify's monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket or SplashThat's $21.5k annual cost, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause while providing comprehensive fundraising tools these platforms lack.
Yes, Zeffy combines event management with full fundraising capabilities including donations, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. RSVPify and SplashThat focus only on event registration, requiring you to use separate platforms and pay additional fees for fundraising activities.
Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. RSVPify charges monthly fees plus processing costs and $0.90 per ticket. SplashThat costs over $21,000 annually plus fees. Small nonprofits save thousands while getting more fundraising features with Zeffy.
Zeffy provides complete event management with zero fees, while RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket and SplashThat costs $21.5k annually. You get ticketing, donations, auctions, and raffles in one platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Traditional event platforms like RSVPify and SplashThat focus only on registration and charge hefty fees. Zeffy combines events with full fundraising capabilities at zero cost, letting you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
