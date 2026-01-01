RSVPify VS Swell Fundraising

RSVPify and Swell Fundraising help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation collection, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

RSVPify VS Swell Fundraising: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Swell Fundraising?

Why Zeffy over RSVPify and Swell Fundraising?

Why choose Zeffy over RSVPify and Swell Fundraising if you're a nonprofit

🎟️

RSVPify and Swell charge fees on every ticket sold

RSVPify takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. Swell charges 5% platform fees plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.

🧩

Event platforms limit your fundraising options

RSVPify focuses on RSVPs without auction or raffle tools. Swell handles events but lacks membership management and online stores. Zeffy offers complete fundraising in one platform.

🤝

Support costs extra when you need help most

RSVPify limits phone support to premium users only. Swell restricts business hours support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit at no extra cost.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Swell Fundraising

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over RSVPify for nonprofit events?

RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket on top of card processing fees. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no per-ticket charges, just optional donor contributions that go directly to your cause.

How does Zeffy compare to Swell Fundraising for event management?

Swell takes 5% of every ticket sale plus card processing fees, reducing funds for your mission. Zeffy charges zero fees on event tickets and donations, so 100% of proceeds support your nonprofit's work.

Can Zeffy handle more than just event ticketing like other platforms?

Unlike RSVPify and Swell that focus mainly on events, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management: ticketing, donations, memberships, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM - all with zero fees.

What makes Zeffy different from other event management platforms?

Most event platforms like RSVPify and Swell charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your budget. Zeffy gives nonprofits everything free - ticketing, donations, and event management with zero platform fees.

Can Zeffy replace multiple tools my nonprofit currently uses?

Yes. While RSVPify only handles events and Swell focuses on fundraising, Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, memberships, online stores, and donor management in one free platform built specifically for nonprofits.

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

