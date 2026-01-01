RSVPify and Zkipster help you manage events, but they charge fees that add up quickly for fundraising galas and donor events. Zeffy gives you event registration, ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
RSVPify VS Zkipster
RSVPify charges $0.90 per ticket plus card fees, and Zkipster costs $475/month. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or 5K actually raises money for your mission.
RSVPify and Zkipster only handle event registration. Zeffy includes ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, and donor management so you can focus on stewardship.
RSVPify limits phone support to premium users, and Zkipster offers tiered support. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every nonprofit at no cost.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or per-ticket charges. RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket, while Zkipster costs $475/month plus overage fees. Every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy combines event management with full fundraising capabilities including auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer campaigns. RSVPify and Zkipster only handle event registration without any fundraising tools.
Zeffy offers 100% free event management with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or per-ticket charges. Unlike RSVPify's $0.90 per ticket plus monthly fees or Zkipster's $475/month, you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Yes, Zeffy combines event management with full fundraising capabilities including donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. RSVPify and Zkipster focus only on event registration without integrated fundraising tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no cost, while RSVPify limits phone support to premium plans and Zkipster offers tiered support based on expensive subscription levels. Get help when you need it without paying extra.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
