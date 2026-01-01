Salesforce VS Sumac

Salesforce and Sumac help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Salesforce charges $60/user/month plus card fees, and Sumac adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Salesforce and Sumac require third-party integrations for payments, auctions, and raffles. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
Salesforce needs technical expertise and custom development, while Sumac has limited functionality. Zeffy works right out of the box with templates and guided setup for immediate results.
Salesforce charges $60/user/month plus payment processing fees, while Sumac adds monthly fees on top of card processing costs. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees, user limits, or hidden costs.
Unlike Salesforce's complex setup requiring technical expertise or Sumac's limited customization, Zeffy works right out of the box. Start collecting donations and tracking donors immediately without IT support or training.
Salesforce costs $60/user/month plus payment processing fees, while Zeffy is completely free. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and payment processing without monthly fees or setup complexity.
Unlike Sumac's monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy offers free donor management with built-in payment processing. No technical setup required - just start collecting donations immediately.
Traditional systems like Salesforce and Sumac charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy eliminates all fees while providing complete donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and seamless payment processing.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
