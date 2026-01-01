Salesforce and Virtuous help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Salesforce VS Virtuous
🪙
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs and transaction charges.
⚙️
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while donor management platforms need custom configuration and ongoing maintenance.
🌱
Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs from raffles to donations, while CRM platforms require separate tools for events and campaigns.
Zeffy gives you everything you need to manage donors without the complexity or cost. While Salesforce charges $60/user/month plus requires technical expertise to set up, Zeffy is completely free with built-in donation processing, donor tracking, and automated receipts that work right out of the box.
Unlike Virtuous which charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, Zeffy is 100% free for your organization. You get the same donor tracking and communication tools, plus built-in fundraising features like events and peer-to-peer campaigns without needing expensive integrations.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools in one free platform. While Salesforce and Virtuous focus mainly on donor tracking and require separate tools for events or online stores, Zeffy includes everything from donation forms to event ticketing to membership management.
Zeffy is 100% free for your nonprofit while Salesforce costs $60/user/month and Virtuous charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and communication tools without paying for features you don't need or technical setup you can't afford.
Unlike platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy gives you donor management tools at zero cost. Track donor history, send thank-you emails, and generate reports without worrying about per-user charges or setup fees eating into your mission budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
