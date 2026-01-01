Schoolfundr focuses on schools while Spacehive serves community projects, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising results. Zeffy gives you everything you need to run successful school campaigns — donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — with zero fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your students and programs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Schoolfundr VS Spacehive
Schoolfundr takes 2.9% plus fees and Spacehive charges 7.5% platform cuts. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Schoolfundr and Spacehive only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one platform.
Schoolfundr offers basic email support and Spacehive limits help by plan type. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support for every user.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all donations, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9-7.5% plus card fees. You keep 100% of what you raise and get comprehensive nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
Crowdfunding platforms like Schoolfundr charge fees on every donation, which adds up fast for regular giving. Zeffy has zero platform fees forever. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution, but your organization never pays to use our tools.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run events, sell merchandise, manage memberships, send newsletters, and track donors all in one place without switching between multiple tools.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Get live chat, phone calls, and personalized help setting up your fundraising tools. Crowdfunding platforms offer basic email support with 24-48 hour delays and limited training sessions.
Crowdfunding platforms work for single campaigns but charge fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you zero-fee fundraising plus donor management, event tools, and online stores year-round. Build lasting relationships with supporters instead of starting over with each campaign.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
