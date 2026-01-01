Schoolfundr and SpotFund help schools raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your students. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Schoolfundr VS SpotFund
💯
Schoolfundr and SpotFund charge card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle tickets and donation campaigns actually raise money for your mission.
🧰
Schoolfundr and SpotFund only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management so you don't need multiple platforms.
🤝
Schoolfundr and SpotFund limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all donations, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You keep 100% of every gift and get comprehensive tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy supports your ongoing fundraising needs with memberships, recurring donations, auctions, and raffles. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead of mandatory fees.
Zeffy offers everything small nonprofits need without the fees that eat into your budget. You get donor CRM, email marketing, event management, and payment processing all in one place, while crowdfunding platforms require multiple tools and charge fees on every donation.
Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9% + $0.30 on every donation, which adds up fast. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, you keep 100% of donations while donors can choose to leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic crowdfunding with memberships, recurring donations, event ticketing, auctions, and online stores. You get everything in one platform instead of juggling multiple tools and paying fees on each.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript