Schoolfundr VS YouCaring

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available (both platforms) Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available (both platforms)
Upload Videos & Photos Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options

Pricing Comparison:
Schoolfundr: Processing fees 2.9% + $0.30 per donation (charged by Stripe). Offline cash and check donations have no processing fees. Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees, Schoolfundr takes zero cut from funds raised. Monthly fees: $0.
YouCaring: Processing fees 2.9% + $0.30 per donation (covers payment processing, credit/debit charges, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay). Platform fees: $0 - Free to start and manage a fundraiser. Monthly fees: $0.

Features Comparison:
Schoolfundr: Limited features require multiple tools. Setup takes time to integrate separate platforms. YouCaring: Personal fundraising focus. Lacks nonprofit essentials like donor management and email tools. Donations:
Schoolfundr: Basic donation collection with limited customization options
YouCaring: YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns with basic donation collection, but lacks nonprofit-specific features like donor management and tax receipts.

Ticketing:
Schoolfundr: No event ticketing or registration capabilities YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't support event ticketing. You'd need separate event management software to sell tickets and manage attendees.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Schoolfundr: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools focused mainly on school campaigns
YouCaring: YouCaring allows supporters to create personal fundraising pages, but with limited customization and nonprofit branding options.

Auctions:
Schoolfundr: No auction features available YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.

Raffles:
Schoolfundr: No raffle or contest management features YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer raffle or contest features. You'd need additional tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.

Online store:
Schoolfundr: No online store functionality for selling merchandise or products YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.

Memberships:
Schoolfundr: Schoolfundr doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track recurring supporters and member benefits. YouCaring: YouCaring doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track and manage recurring member relationships.

Donor Management/CRM:
Schoolfundr: Basic donor tracking within campaigns only. Limited contact management and no comprehensive donor relationship tools.
YouCaring: YouCaring provides basic donor information but lacks comprehensive CRM features for building long-term relationships with supporters.

Emails & Newsletter:
Schoolfundr: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate platforms like Mailchimp for newsletters.
YouCaring: YouCaring lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export donor data and use separate platforms to send newsletters and updates.

Payment Processing:
Schoolfundr: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. Costs add up quickly for small nonprofits.
YouCaring: YouCaring charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for withdrawals. These costs add up quickly for small nonprofits.

Payment Methods Comparison:

Credit Card Payments:
Schoolfundr: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations to school fundraising campaigns
YouCaring: Supported - Accepts major credit cards but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising total

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Schoolfundr: Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned on their platform
YouCaring: Limited support - May accept through third-party processors but with additional fees

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Schoolfundr: Not supported - Schoolfundr focuses on credit card processing for school fundraising campaigns
YouCaring: Not supported - YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns, not direct bank transfers

Tap to Pay App:
Schoolfundr: Not supported - Schoolfundr is web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
YouCaring: Not supported - No dedicated mobile payment app for in-person fundraising events

Customer Support Comparison:

Unlimited Support:
Schoolfundr: Schoolfundr offers limited support with response delays during peak times
YouCaring: YouCaring does not offer unlimited support - responses may be delayed during peak times

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Schoolfundr: Schoolfundr provides phone support during standard business hours only
YouCaring: YouCaring does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars:
Schoolfundr: Schoolfundr offers occasional training sessions for campaign creators
YouCaring: YouCaring provides occasional webinars and training sessions for fundraising best practices

Help Center:
Schoolfundr: Schoolfundr maintains a basic help center with FAQs and guides
YouCaring: YouCaring has a help center with articles and guides for campaign setup and management

Email:
Schoolfundr: YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues
YouCaring: YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Schoolfundr: Support built for schools and events, not nonprofits. Phone and chat help limited to business hours with delays during busy periods.
YouCaring: Email-only support designed for personal fundraising. No phone help available and responses delayed during peak times.