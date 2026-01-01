SecureGive focuses on church giving while Streamlabs Charity powers livestream fundraising, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and peer-to-peer fundraising with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Secure Give VS Streamlabs Charity
💯
SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees, and Streamlabs takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
SecureGive and Streamlabs only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores without extra costs or platforms.
📞
SecureGive and Streamlabs limit support by tier and hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls whenever you need help.
SecureGive charges $149 monthly plus transaction fees that drain your budget. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly costs or hidden charges. Your team keeps every dollar raised to focus on your mission instead of platform fees.
Streamlabs Charity is built for livestreamers, not nonprofits. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, and ticketing at zero cost. You get professional nonprofit features without paying 2.9% + $0.30 per donation.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or hidden charges. SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees, while Streamlabs Charity is designed for streamers, not mission-driven teams. With Zeffy, your donors keep 100% of their gifts.
Unlike SecureGive's $149 monthly fee plus transaction costs, or Streamlabs Charity's streamer-focused model, Zeffy charges zero fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but your nonprofit receives every dollar donated.
Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns at zero cost. SecureGive lacks these features and charges hefty monthly fees that eat into your budget. Zeffy helps small nonprofits do more with less.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
