SecureGive focuses on churches while TotalGiving serves UK charities, but both charge processing fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees, no hidden costs — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Secure Give VS Totalgiving
SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees, and Totalgiving takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
SecureGive and Totalgiving only handle donations. You'll need separate software for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy includes everything.
SecureGive and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with varying response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no processing charges, no hidden costs. SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees on every donation. Totalgiving charges processing fees that reduce every gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Zeffy provides everything in one platform: donations, event tickets, online stores, auctions, and raffles. SecureGive and Totalgiving focus only on donations, forcing you to juggle multiple tools and pay separate fees for events and merchandise sales.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or processing charges. SecureGive costs $149/month plus card fees, while Totalgiving charges processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of your donations reach your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all nonprofits at no cost. SecureGive limits support to business hours for premium customers, while Totalgiving restricts premium support to higher-paying accounts. Every Zeffy user gets the same level of care regardless of donation volume.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. SecureGive and Totalgiving focus mainly on donations, requiring you to use separate tools for events and merchandise sales, adding complexity and costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
