Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management
Shopping Cart Functionality Shopping Cart Functionality Inventory Management
Information not available
Product Variants (Size, Color) Shipping Integrations
Discount Codes & Promotions Discount Codes & Promotions
Order Management Order Management
Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per sale
N/A
Card fees and monthly costs per sale
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction with Shift4 Payments; pricing varies by transaction type
2.6% + 15¢
for in-person tap, dip, or swipe payments; other rates vary by channel and plan
Platform fees
$0
$0 with Shift4 Payments; higher platform fees with other payment providers
$0
No platform fees; Square Online is included with all Square plans
Monthly fees
$0/month
Starting at $0/month for US merchants using Shift4 Payments
$0/mo
per location for Square Free plan; pricing increases for Plus and Premium plans
Value for money
4.1
4.5

Features
4.1/5
Retail-focused ecommerce. Needs third-party apps for nonprofits.
4.5/5
Solid online store. Missing nonprofit tools like memberships and email.
Donations
No donation tools - requires workarounds like product listings for gifts
Square Online lacks dedicated donation tools. You'd set up products as "donations"but miss donor management and tax receipts.
Ticketing
Basic event product sales - missing check-in and attendee management
Square Online can sell event tickets as products but lacks event management, seating charts, and check-in features nonprofits need.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising - lacks supporter engagement tools
Square Online doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate tools and complex workarounds to enable supporter campaigns.
Auctions
No auction features - built for retail sales, not fundraising events
Square Online doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.
Raffles
No raffle management - would need third-party integrations
Square Online lacks raffle-specific features. You'd manually manage ticket sales as products without winner selection or compliance tools.
Online store
Full ecommerce platform with inventory, shipping, and payment processing
Square Online provides solid ecommerce tools with inventory management, but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees.
Memberships
Shift4Shop offers basic membership features through third-party apps, but requires technical setup and monthly fees for most membership functionality.
Square Online doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'd need third-party apps or manual tracking to manage recurring member relationships and benefits.
Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor tracking through customer management features. Not designed for nonprofit donor relationships - lacks donation history and engagement tracking.
Basic customer data collection only. Limited donor tracking capabilities and no specialized nonprofit CRM features for building lasting relationships.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email marketing tools included, but limited templates and automation. Advanced features require upgrading to higher-tier plans or third-party integrations.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with external email services like Mailchimp, creating extra steps and potential additional costs.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through Shift4 Payments with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + 30¢ to 3.5% + 30¢ depending on your plan and payment method.
Processes donations through Shift4 Payments with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + 30¢ to 3.5% + 30¢ depending on your plan and payment method.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Cards and tap to pay, but no bank transfers
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts all major credit cards through integrated Shift4 payment processing
Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with Square's payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through their payment gateway integration
Supported - Offers Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallet payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Shift4Shop focuses on credit card processing through Shift4 Payments
Not supported - Square Online focuses on card payments and doesn't offer ACH/bank transfer options
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Shift4Shop is an ecommerce platform without mobile point-of-sale capabilities
Supported - Square's Tap to Pay feature works on compatible smartphones and tablets

Customer Support
4.5/5
Unlimited Support
Square Online does not offer unlimited support - support access varies by subscription tier
Phone Support / Office Hours
Square Online provides phone support during business hours for paid plan subscribers only
Webinars
Square Online offers occasional webinars and educational sessions focused on ecommerce best practices
Help Center
Square Online maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and video tutorials
Email
Square Online provides email support for all users with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
General business support with plan-based access — no nonprofit expertise or free guidance