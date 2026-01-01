Shopify VS Bonfire

Shopify and Bonfire help you sell merchandise online, but monthly fees and transaction costs add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising — all with zero fees so every dollar from your supporters goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
👕
Shopify charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction, while Bonfire takes 8% of every sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt fundraiser keeps every dollar for your mission.
🛠️
Shopify and Bonfire focus on selling products to customers. Zeffy offers donation pages, donor management, tax receipts, and peer-to-peer campaigns built for nonprofits.
🤝
Shopify offers limited support based on your plan tier, while Bonfire provides basic email help. Zeffy gives unlimited support from a team that knows nonprofit fundraising.
Shopify charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Plus, Shopify lacks donation tools, donor management, and tax receipts that nonprofits need.
Bonfire takes 8% of every sale and only handles custom apparel. Zeffy offers zero fees on all fundraising activities including merchandise sales, donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You keep 100% of what you raise.
Yes. While ecommerce platforms focus only on selling products, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. All in one platform with zero fees.
Ecommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that drain your budget. Zeffy is 100% free with zero fees. Plus, platforms like Shopify treat supporters as customers, not donors. You miss donor management, tax receipts, and fundraising tools nonprofits actually need.
Bonfire takes 8% of every merchandise sale and only handles custom apparel. Zeffy offers zero fees on all fundraising including merchandise, donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get complete nonprofit tools, not just t-shirt sales.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
