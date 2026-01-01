Shopify and Printful help nonprofits sell merchandise online, but both charge platform fees and transaction costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your mission instead of going to platform costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Shopify VS Printful
Shopify and Printful charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt sales and branded merchandise actually raise money for your mission.
Shopify and Printful focus on ecommerce, requiring separate tools for donations, raffles, and events. Zeffy combines merchandise with complete fundraising tools in one platform.
Shopify offers limited phone support only on paid plans, while Printful provides email-only assistance. Zeffy gives you unlimited support designed specifically for nonprofit teams.
Shopify charges $29+ monthly plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. That's hundreds in fees before you raise a dollar. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly costs or transaction fees.
Printful only handles merchandise fulfillment, not donations or events. You'd need separate tools for fundraising, donor management, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything for free.
Shopify charges monthly fees starting at $29 plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions to help cover costs.
Shopify is built for selling products, not accepting donations. You'd need expensive third-party apps for donation tools, membership management, and donor tracking that Zeffy includes for free.
Unlike ecommerce platforms that charge fees and focus on sales, Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits. Get donations, ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one free platform designed for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
