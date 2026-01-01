Spacehive and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Spacehive VS Whydonate
Spacehive takes 5% and WhyDonate charges card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Spacehive and WhyDonate only offer basic donation pages. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
Spacehive limits support to UK hours and WhyDonate offers tier-based help. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need assistance.
Zeffy gives you 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Spacehive takes 5% plus payment processing fees. You also get complete fundraising tools including events, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees forever. Whydonate charges payment processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of your fundraising goes to your cause.
Yes. Unlike single-purpose crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy manages your entire fundraising operation including event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, and donor relationships all in one place.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that offer limited UK-only hours or email-only help, you get phone, chat, and email support whenever you need it.
Zeffy gives you 100% of donations with zero platform fees forever, while crowdfunding platforms take 5-7.5% cuts. Plus you get complete fundraising tools beyond campaigns including events, memberships, and donor management all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
