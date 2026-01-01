Springly and Shift4Shop both help nonprofits sell products online, but they charge processing fees and monthly costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell merchandise, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Springly VS Shift 4 Shop
Springly and Shift4Shop charge transaction fees on every donation and ticket sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
Springly and Shift4Shop are eCommerce platforms designed for selling products. Zeffy offers purpose-built tools for donor stewardship, recurring giving, and fundraising campaigns that actually engage supporters.
Springly and Shift4Shop offer limited business-hours support for technical issues. Zeffy provides unlimited nonprofit-focused support with real people who understand your fundraising challenges.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Springly starts at $45/month plus transaction costs, while Shift4Shop adds monthly fees and card processing fees to every sale. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of your fundraising goes to your cause.
Online store platforms treat your supporters like customers, not donors. They lack auction tools, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor relationship features nonprofits need. Zeffy provides purpose-built fundraising tools without the monthly fees that eat into your budget.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. You get zero platform fees on donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing. Unlike Springly's $45/month fees or Shift4Shop's transaction costs, 100% of your donations reach your mission.
No. Springly and Shift4Shop lack auction tools and peer-to-peer fundraising features that nonprofits need. Zeffy offers complete auction management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and raffle tools designed for nonprofit fundraising, not just selling products.
Zeffy provides nonprofit-focused donor management with giving history, relationship tracking, and automated thank-you messages. eCommerce platforms treat supporters like customers, missing the relationship-building tools nonprofits need for long-term donor engagement.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
