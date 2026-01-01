Squarespace and Shift4Shop help you build online stores, but transaction fees can quickly eat into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell merchandise, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar from your store stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Squarespace VS Shift 4 Shop
💰
Squarespace and Shift4Shop charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle tickets and auction bids actually raise money for your mission.
🛠️
Squarespace and Shift4Shop are ecommerce platforms that require workarounds for fundraising. Zeffy offers built-in auction tools, raffle management, and donor stewardship features designed for nonprofits.
📞
Squarespace and Shift4Shop limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help center access to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While eCommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free with no hidden charges. You get donor management, tax receipts, and fundraising tools designed for your mission.
Squarespace and Shift4Shop charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy charges nothing - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no setup charges. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
No. Squarespace and Shift4Shop lack donor management, automated tax receipts, and peer-to-peer fundraising. They're built for selling products, not building donor relationships. Zeffy includes all these nonprofit essentials at no cost.
They don't. Squarespace and Shift4Shop treat donors like customers buying products. You get no donor management, no automated thank-you emails, and no tax receipt generation. Zeffy gives you real donor relationships with CRM tools built for nonprofits.
You pay double. These platforms charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction fees on every donation. A $1,000 fundraising month could cost you $50+ in fees. With Zeffy, that same $1,000 stays with your mission completely free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
