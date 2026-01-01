Tessitura

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database: StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓ Donation History & Notes per Donor: StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓ Donor Tags / Segments: StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓ Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed): StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters): StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...): StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓ Export Donor Data Anytime: StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓
Offline Donations Tracking: StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✓ Pre-filled donation forms: StratusLive ✓, Tessitura ✗

Pricing
StratusLive: $99/month, no card fees per gift
Tessitura: $8,000+/month, no setup fees
Processing fees: StratusLive 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, Tessitura 0% (Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services)
Platform fees: StratusLive N/A (Included in monthly subscription), Tessitura $8,000+ per month (quote-based, included in monthly subscription)
Monthly fees: StratusLive $99/month, Tessitura $8,000+ per month (quote-based, varies by organization size and annual revenue)
Value for money: StratusLive 5.0, Tessitura 3.7

Features
StratusLive: 5.0/5 - Intuitive donor management. Minimal setup, works out of the box for most nonprofits.
Tessitura: 3.7/5 - Powerful but complex. Requires technical setup, training, and ongoing staff support to operate.
Donations: StratusLive processes donations through their donor management system with standard payment processing, though nonprofits pay transaction fees that can add up quickly for smaller organizations. Tessitura handles donations but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance. Processing fees apply to all transactions.
Ticketing: StratusLive includes basic event registration and ticketing within their donor management suite, allowing nonprofits to sell tickets and track attendee information alongside donor records. Tessitura excels at ticketing with advanced features, but requires significant setup time and technical knowledge to operate.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: StratusLive offers limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools through their platform, but lacks the social sharing features and campaign customization options that help supporters raise money effectively. Tessitura doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need additional software and manual donor data syncing.
Auctions: StratusLive offers basic auction management tools within their donor database, but lacks dedicated auction features like mobile bidding or real-time updates that nonprofits need for successful fundraising events. Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration with your donor database.
Raffles: StratusLive can track raffle participants through their database system, but doesn't provide dedicated raffle management features like automated winner selection or compliance reporting. Tessitura doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor record updates.
Online store: StratusLive doesn't include built-in online store functionality - nonprofits need to integrate third-party e-commerce solutions, adding complexity and extra costs to sell merchandise or event items. Tessitura includes e-commerce capabilities, but implementation requires technical expertise and ongoing system management.
Memberships: StratusLive offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tier management and self-service member portals that many nonprofits need. Tessitura offers comprehensive membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. Built for arts organizations with complex membership structures and patron relationship needs.
Donor Management/CRM: StratusLive - Strong donor database with gift tracking and reporting. Includes pledge management and donor communication history, though interface can feel outdated for smaller teams. Tessitura - Enterprise-level donor management system designed for large arts organizations. Tracks patron history, giving patterns, and engagement across multiple touchpoints with robust reporting and analytics features.
Emails & Newsletter: StratusLive - Limited email capabilities with basic templates. No advanced segmentation or automated drip campaigns. Most nonprofits need additional email marketing tools. Tessitura - Basic email capabilities through third-party integrations. Limited native email marketing tools - most organizations need separate email platforms for sophisticated donor communications and campaign management.
Payment Processing: StratusLive - Processes donations through third-party integrations. Transaction fees apply, and setup can be complex for organizations without dedicated IT support. Tessitura - Processes donations through third-party integrations. Transaction fees apply, and setup can be complex for organizations without dedicated IT support.

Payment methods
StratusLive: No payment processing - requires separate solution
Tessitura: Limited payments through third-party processors
Credit Card Payments: StratusLive - Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor. Tessitura - Limited - Requires third-party payment processor integration with additional fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay: StratusLive - Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor. Tessitura - Not supported - No native mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers: StratusLive - Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor. Tessitura - Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: StratusLive - Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor. Tessitura - Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
StratusLive: 5.0/5
Tessitura: 3.7/5 Unlimited Support: StratusLive offers limited support based on subscription tier. Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours: StratusLive provides phone support during standard business hours. Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars: StratusLive offers regular training webinars and educational sessions. Tessitura offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center: StratusLive maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs. Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides
Email: StratusLive provides live chat support during business hours. Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours. Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: StratusLive - Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users. Tessitura - Platform designed for arts organizations, not general nonprofits 