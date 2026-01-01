StratusLive and Tessitura offer powerful donor management systems, but they come with high costs and complex setups that can strain small nonprofit budgets. Zeffy provides donor management tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email campaigns — all with zero fees so you can focus your resources on your mission, not software expenses.
Stratus Live VS Tessitura
StratusLive and Tessitura charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
StratusLive and Tessitura focus on donor databases but lack auction, raffle, and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
StratusLive costs $99/month and Tessitura starts at $8,000/month with complex setup. Zeffy is free and ready to use in minutes.
Zeffy gives you everything you need without the hefty price tag. While StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees and Tessitura starts at $8,000+/month, Zeffy is completely free. You get donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one platform, so you can focus your budget on your mission instead of software costs.
Unlike complex systems that require IT support and training, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing at zero cost. While competitors charge transaction fees on every donation, Zeffy lets donors choose to leave a voluntary contribution, keeping more money in your organization's hands.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and online stores all in one free platform. Unlike StratusLive and Tessitura that require third-party integrations and additional costs, everything works together seamlessly without hidden fees or complex setup.
Zeffy tracks all your donor information, gift history, and communication in one place without charging monthly fees. While StratusLive costs $99/month and Tessitura starts at $8,000+/month, Zeffy gives you complete donor management for free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform.
Yes. Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting just like expensive systems. The difference is you don't pay thousands per month. Your donor data stays organized and accessible, helping you build stronger relationships without breaking your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
