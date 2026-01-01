StratusLive offers nonprofit CRM tools while Veracross focuses on student information systems for schools. Zeffy gives you donor management, fundraising pages, and event ticketing built specifically for educational fundraising — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Stratus Live VS Veracross
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs and monthly subscriptions.
Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform, while competitors force you to juggle multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support and training designed for solo fundraisers, not enterprise teams with dedicated IT departments.
StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of donations go directly to your cause.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits. You'd need separate tools for donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy gives you everything in one platform designed specifically for nonprofits, with zero fees on all fundraising activities.
Unlike basic donor databases, Zeffy processes donations, sells event tickets, runs auctions and raffles, and manages peer-to-peer campaigns. You get complete fundraising tools, not just contact management, all without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
StratusLive charges $99/month plus transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero monthly fees or transaction costs. Track giving history, manage relationships, and process donations without budget constraints.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits. You'll struggle with complex features designed for student data, not donor relationships. Zeffy's donor management is purpose-built for nonprofits with simple tools that work immediately.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
