Sumac and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Sumac VS E Tapestry
Sumac and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations for your mission.
Sumac and eTapestry focus on donor tracking but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes all fundraising features in one platform.
Sumac and eTapestry require third-party integrations for payments and events. Zeffy handles everything natively without added complexity or costs.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Sumac charges $179+ monthly and eTapestry starts at $59+ monthly plus transaction fees. You keep 100% of donations.
Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift history, and automated receipts without monthly subscriptions or setup fees. Unlike Sumac's complex interface, Zeffy is designed for busy nonprofit teams.
Yes. While Sumac and eTapestry focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy includes events, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and payment processing - all at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees for donor management. Sumac starts at $179/month plus transaction fees, while eTapestry costs $59/month plus 2.9% per donation plus $600 annually. You keep every dollar donated.
Unlike Sumac and eTapestry that only track donors, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns. No monthly fees or complex integrations needed.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
