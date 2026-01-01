Sumac VS Tessitura

Tessitura

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
$8,000+/month
plus setup fees
Processing fees
$0
Glass Register processing fees; Societ covers all processing fees.
0%
Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services
Platform fees
$0
Glass Register; no platform fees. Sumac pricing not explicitly listed; contact for details.
$8,000+ per month
quote-based, included in monthly subscription
Monthly fees
$109-$179/month
Pricing varies by plan.
$8,000+ per month
quote-based, varies by organization size and annual revenue
Value for money
4.2
3.7

Features
4.2/5
Easier setup than Tessitura, but still requires technical support and ongoing maintenance for most teams.
3.7/5
Built for large arts organizations. Small nonprofits often struggle with complex setup and steep learning curve.
Donations
Sumac offers donation processing with basic online forms and donor management features, but charges processing fees on top of subscription costs
Built for large arts organizations with complex donor hierarchies. Small nonprofits often find the donation setup overly complicated for basic giving.
Ticketing
Limited event ticketing capabilities primarily focused on donor events rather than comprehensive ticketing solutions
Strong ticketing for performing arts venues with reserved seating, season subscriptions, and complex pricing. Built specifically for theaters and concert halls.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising available but requires higher-tier plans and additional setup complexity
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns through the platform.
Auctions
No built-in auction capabilities - organizations need separate auction software or manual processes
Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual workarounds to track bids and donors.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle functionality - would require workarounds through general event management features
Tessitura doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants.
Online store
Basic e-commerce functionality available but not a core strength - limited product management and storefront customization
No built-in online store. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools and manual processes to connect sales data with donor records.
Memberships
Sumac offers membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communications, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Tessitura offers comprehensive membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. Built for arts organizations with complex membership structures and patron relationship needs.
Donor Management/CRM
Sumac provides donor database management with gift tracking and reporting capabilities, but the learning curve is steep and requires dedicated IT support for most small nonprofits.
Enterprise-level donor management designed for large arts organizations. Tracks patron history, giving patterns, and engagement across multiple touchpoints. Complex setup requires dedicated IT resources and extensive training.
Emails & Newsletter
Sumac includes basic email tools for donor communications and newsletters, but the interface feels outdated and lacks modern email marketing features that donors expect today.
Basic email capabilities through third-party integrations. Limited native email marketing tools - most organizations need separate email platforms for sophisticated donor communications and campaign management.
Payment Processing
Sumac integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, adding extra fees and complexity. You'll need separate accounts and manual reconciliation between systems.
Sumac integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, adding extra fees and complexity. You'll need separate accounts and manual reconciliation between systems.

Payment methods
No payment processing — requires separate system
Limited payments — needs third-party processor
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Sumac is a case management system that tracks donor information but doesn't process payments
Limited - Requires third-party payment processor integration for credit card transactions
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Sumac specializes in nonprofit case management, not digital payment processing
Not supported - No native mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Sumac focuses on case management and donor tracking, not payment processing
Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Sumac is designed for managing donor relationships and cases, not in-person payments
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
4.2/5
3.7/5 Unlimited Support
Sumac offers tiered support based on subscription level
Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours
Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars Sumac offers training webinars and educational sessions for users
Tessitura offers training webinars and educational sessions for arts organizations
Help Center Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides
Email
Sumac provides live chat support during business hours Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours for technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours only Support built for arts organizations with tiered access based on subscription level