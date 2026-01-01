Sumac and Veracross help schools track donors and manage fundraising campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and campaign tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school or educational mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Sumac VS Veracross
Sumac and Veracross charge monthly software fees plus 2.9% on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution instead of mandatory platform costs eating your budget.
Sumac and Veracross lack auction, raffle, ticketing, and online store features. Zeffy includes everything you need for events, merchandise sales, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
Sumac and Veracross limit support based on your subscription tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone support, live chat, webinars, and training resources to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Sumac charges monthly software costs plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. You keep every dollar donated and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and reporting without the technical setup headaches.
Veracross is designed for schools, not nonprofits, and lacks essential fundraising tools like online giving, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing. Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all donations.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and email marketing in one simple platform. Unlike Sumac's technical setup requirements and third-party integrations, Zeffy works right out of the box with no monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy eliminates the monthly software fees and transaction costs that drain your budget with traditional donor management systems. While Sumac charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, Zeffy is 100% free with built-in payment processing, email tools, and donor tracking that work together seamlessly.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits, and lacks essential fundraising features like online giving forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing. Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit fundraising platform with zero fees, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing multiple systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
