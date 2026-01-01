Swell Fundraising VS Whova

Whova

Event Management Features
Event Registration: Both platforms support this feature
Online Ticket Sales: Both platforms support this feature Online Ticket Sales: Both platforms support this feature In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations: Neither platform supports this (Information not available for Whova)
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird): Both platforms support this feature Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird): Both platforms support this feature
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In: Swell does not support this, Whova does Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In: Whova supports this feature
Attendee Management: Both platforms support this feature Attendee Management: Both platforms support this feature
Seating & Table Management: Swell does not support this, Whova does Seating & Table Management: Whova supports this feature
Event Website Builder: Both platforms support this feature
Calendar Integration: Swell - Information not available; Whova supports this feature Calendar Integration: Whova supports this feature
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees: Both platforms support this feature
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.): Swell supports this, Whova does not Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.): Swell supports this, Whova does not
Virtual Event Support: Both platforms support this feature Virtual Event Support: Both platforms support this feature

Pricing
Swell: 5% platform fee + card fees per ticket
Whova: 3% + $0.99 per ticket, plus card fees

Processing fees:
Swell: 3.99% + $0.25 per transaction (CardPointe/CardConnect)
Whova: 3.0% + $0.99 per paid ticket (using Stripe payout; no fees for free tickets)

Platform fees:
Swell: 1% of funds processed (for Authorize.net and Cybersource merchants); 5% platform fee on donations
Whova: N/A - Custom quote required based on event size and service options selected

Monthly fees:
Swell: $39.99/month - Starting at $39.99/month for Build Your Own plan
Whova: N/A - Custom quote required - pricing available upon request

Value for money:
Swell: 5.0/5
Whova: 4.6/5

Features
Swell: 5.0/5 - Event ticketing built in, but limited fundraising tools beyond basic donations.
Whova: 4.6/5 - Strong event management, but requires separate tools for auctions, raffles, and donor tracking.

Donations:
Swell: Basic donation collection through event registration only
Whova: Basic donation collection through event registration, but lacks dedicated fundraising tools and donor management features.

Ticketing:
Swell: Event ticketing with basic customization options
Whova: Strong event ticketing with registration management, but limited customization for fundraising events and no donation add-ons.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Swell: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising through event sharing
Whova: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Whova: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Attendees can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns through the platform.

Auctions:
Swell: No auction features available
Whova: Whova doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions:
Whova: Whova doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding at events.

Raffles:
Swell: No raffle or contest management features
Whova: No built-in raffle functionality. Raffles:
Whova: No built-in raffle functionality. You'd need to manage ticket sales and drawings manually or through separate tools.

Online store:
Swell: No dedicated online store functionality
Whova: Limited merchandise sales through event registration add-ons, but no standalone online store or inventory management.

Memberships:
Swell: Swell offers basic member registration for events but lacks ongoing membership management tools for year-round engagement
Whova: Whova focuses on event networking and attendee engagement rather than ongoing membership management. Memberships:
Whova: Whova focuses on event networking and attendee engagement rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member relationships.

Donor Management/CRM:
Swell: Basic attendee tracking for events but no dedicated donor relationship management or giving history features
Whova: Attendee data management for events only. Donor Management/CRM:
Whova: Attendee data management for events only. No donor tracking, giving history, or relationship management features for fundraising.

Emails & Newsletter:
Swell: Limited email capabilities focused on event communications rather than comprehensive donor outreach and engagement
Whova: Event-focused messaging and announcements. Emails & Newsletter:
Whova: Event-focused messaging and announcements. Lacks comprehensive email marketing tools for ongoing donor communication and campaigns.

Payment Processing:
Swell: Processes payments through Stripe with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue
Whova: Processes payments through Stripe with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue

Payment methods
Swell: Credit cards only for event fundraising
Whova: Basic payment collection for registration fees

Credit Card Payments:
Swell: Supported - Accepts credit card donations through their event fundraising platform
Whova: Limited - Basic payment collection for event registration fees only

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Swell: Not specified - Digital wallet support unclear for their event-focused platform
Whova: Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Swell: Not supported - Swell focuses on event fundraising, not comprehensive payment processing
Whova: Not supported - Whova focuses on event management features, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
Swell: Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities mentioned for events
Whova: Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities for events

Customer Support
Swell: 5.0/5
Whova: 4.6/5

Unlimited Support:
Swell: Swell Fundraising offers limited support with response time delays Unlimited Support:
Swell: Swell Fundraising offers limited support with response time delays
Whova: Whova offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher-tier customers

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Swell: Swell Fundraising provides phone support during standard business hours only Phone Support / Office Hours:
Swell: Swell Fundraising provides phone support during standard business hours only
Whova: Whova provides phone support during standard business hours for technical assistance

Webinars:
Swell: Swell Fundraising offers occasional training sessions and product demos Webinars:
Swell: Swell Fundraising offers occasional training sessions and product demos
Whova: Whova offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for event organizers

Help Center:
Swell: Swell Help Center:
Swell: Swell Fundraising maintains a basic help center with articles and FAQs
Whova: Whova maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and tutorials for event management

Email:
Swell: Swell Fundraising provides live chat support during business hours
Whova: Whova provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Email:
Whova: Whova provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Swell: Live chat and phone support during business hours with limited response times and basic help resources Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Swell: Live chat and phone support during business hours with limited response times and basic help resources
Whova: Support designed for event organizers with tiered access based on plan level and premium help for higher tiers