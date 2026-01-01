Swell Fundraising and Whova help you manage fundraising events, but they charge platform fees and processing costs that reduce your impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Swell Fundraising VS Whova
💯
Swell takes 5% plus card fees and Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon raises money for your mission.
🧰
Swell and Whova focus on event logistics. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management built for nonprofit fundraising.
🤝
Swell and Whova offer basic business hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited help from a team that knows nonprofit fundraising challenges and solutions.
Event platforms charge 3-5% fees plus card processing costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Yes. While event platforms focus only on ticketing, Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, online stores, and donor management in one platform.
Event platforms offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited support, live chat, training webinars, and dedicated help resources designed specifically for nonprofits.
Event platforms charge 3-5% fees plus processing costs per ticket. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of ticket sales and donations.
Event platforms only handle ticketing and basic registration. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
