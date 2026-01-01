Swell Fundraising and Zkipster both help you manage events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising results. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Swell Fundraising VS Zkipster
Swell charges 5% plus card fees and Zkipster costs $475/month just for guest lists. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
Swell only handles ticketing while Zkipster lacks donation tools entirely. Zeffy combines ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donations in one platform built for nonprofits.
Swell and Zkipster offer limited business-hours support with slow response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Unlike event platforms that charge 5% platform fees or $475+ monthly costs, Zeffy offers completely free event ticketing and registration. You keep 100% of ticket sales while getting built-in donation tools, auction management, and peer-to-peer fundraising that most event platforms don't offer.
Yes! While platforms like Swell and Zkipster focus mainly on ticketing and guest lists, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, collect donations, manage memberships, and operate an online store - all with zero platform fees.
Event platforms typically charge 5% per ticket plus processing fees, or monthly fees starting at $475. Zeffy charges nothing - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no setup charges. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Event platforms like Swell and Zkipster offer basic business-hour support with limited availability. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit support with real people who understand your mission - plus extensive resources and training designed specifically for small nonprofits.
Event platforms focus only on ticketing and guest management. Zeffy gives you everything you need to fundraise year-round: events, auctions, raffles, donations, memberships, and online stores. All with zero platform fees, so you keep every dollar raised.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
