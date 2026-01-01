eTapestry

Pricing
$8,000+/month
plus setup fees
$600/year
Monthly fee + card fees
Processing fees
0%
Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services
2.99% + $0.30
per transaction; American Express: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH/Direct Debit: 1% + $0.30 (max $5) per transaction + $5 per returned transaction; Chargeback fee: $15 USD
Platform fees
$8,000+ per month
quote-based, included in monthly subscription
$600/year
Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions
Monthly fees
$8,000+ per month
quote-based, varies by organization size and annual revenue
$99-$119/month
Pricing varies by plan based on usage and constituent record count
Value for money
3.7
7.2

Features
3.7/5
Powerful but complex. Requires technical expertise and training to set up and manage effectively.
3.5/5
Solid basics with hidden costs. Extra fees on payments plus need for third-party tools add up fast.
Donations
Handles donations but requires complex setup and ongoing technical support that small nonprofits can't afford
eTapestry handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of subscription costs, reducing your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
Strong ticketing for performing arts venues but overkill and expensive for small nonprofit events
eTapestry doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing platforms and manual work to connect attendee data to donor profiles.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses on institutional donor management instead
eTapestry lacks built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software and complex integrations to run supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality - it's built for arts organizations, not fundraising events
eTapestry doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and manage donor follow-up.
Raffles
Doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality - designed for subscription and membership sales
eTapestry doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
Offers ticketing sales but lacks general merchandise capabilities for nonprofit stores
eTapestry doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools and manual work to connect sales data to donor records.
Memberships
Tessitura offers membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. However, it's primarily designed for large arts organizations and can be overly complex for smaller nonprofits with simpler membership needs.
eTapestry offers basic membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communication tools, but lacks advanced membership tier management and automated benefits delivery that many nonprofits need for comprehensive member engagement.
Donor Management/CRM
Tessitura provides comprehensive donor management with detailed patron records, giving history, and relationship tracking. Built for large arts organizations, it offers extensive customization but requires dedicated staff and training to manage effectively.
eTapestry provides solid donor management with contact records, giving history, and basic reporting. However, it lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping that help nonprofits understand supporter engagement patterns and optimize fundraising strategies.
Emails & Newsletter
Tessitura includes basic email marketing capabilities with patron segmentation and campaign tracking. However, the email tools are limited compared to dedicated platforms and require significant training to use effectively.
eTapestry includes email marketing capabilities with templates and segmentation tools, allowing nonprofits to send newsletters and donor communications directly from the platform, though with limited design customization options.
Payment Processing
Tessitura processes payments through integrated merchant services with support for subscriptions, installments, and complex pricing structures. Transaction fees apply, and setup requires technical expertise that many small nonprofits lack.
Tessitura processes payments through integrated merchant services with support for subscriptions, installments, and complex pricing structures. Transaction fees apply, and setup requires technical expertise that many small nonprofits lack.

Payment methods
Limited to basic ticketing payments only
Requires separate payment processors for donations
Credit Card Payments
Limited support - Primarily handles ticketing transactions for arts organizations
Limited support - requires integration with separate payment processors like PayPal or Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Tessitura is designed for arts management, not modern payment methods
Not supported - no built-in digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Tessitura focuses on arts ticketing and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Tessitura lacks mobile payment capabilities for fundraising
Not supported - eTapestry is web-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support
3.7/5
3.5/5 Unlimited Support
Tessitura offers tiered support plans with varying levels of access and response times
eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited for all users
Phone Support / Office Hours Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours for technical issues
eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars Tessitura offers periodic training sessions and user conferences for their donor management platform
eTapestry offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center Tessitura maintains a knowledge base with documentation and guides for donor management features
eTapestry maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
Email
Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours for technical assistance eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with tiered response times
Support level varies by subscription — higher tiers get faster responses and more help