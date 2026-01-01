Tessitura serves arts organizations and Veracross focuses on private schools, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Tessitura VS Veracross
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly plus setup fees, Veracross charges monthly fees plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Tessitura lacks modern donation tools, Veracross has no fundraising features. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
Tessitura requires technical expertise and training, Veracross needs separate auction software. Zeffy works right out of the box for any nonprofit team.
Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost - no monthly fees, setup charges, or transaction costs. Track donor history, manage relationships, and send targeted communications without the $8,000+ monthly fees that traditional systems charge.
Zeffy offers modern donor management built for nonprofits, not complex arts venues. Get donor tracking, online giving, and email marketing in one simple platform. No technical training required, no expensive setup, just effective tools that work.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Unlike Tessitura's $8,000+ monthly fees, you keep every dollar donated while accessing modern online giving, event ticketing, and donor management features built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy provides user-friendly donor management without monthly fees or card processing charges. While Veracross requires technical expertise and additional software for fundraising, Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform with simple setup and ongoing support.
Yes. Zeffy offers comprehensive donor tracking, online giving forms, event management, and email marketing at zero cost. You get modern fundraising tools without the complexity, training requirements, or thousands in monthly fees that traditional systems demand.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
