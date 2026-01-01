Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disaster Response Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for your disaster response team! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on generous donor tips to keep us going, making sure every dollar you raise supports your critical mission. That's it - no catch at all!

Can Disaster Response Teams use Zeffy to collect emergency relief donations?

Absolutely! Disaster response teams can use Zeffy to collect emergency relief donations, manage event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to your vital work in relief efforts.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disaster Response Teams run with Zeffy?

Disaster response teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and ongoing giving programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools to support your efforts without any costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disaster Response Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for disaster response teams. Unlike other platforms that might charge hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures that every dollar raised goes exactly where it should - into supporting your mission and community.