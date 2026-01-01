data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch an Emergency Relief Fund
Set up a dedicated online form to collect immediate contributions for disaster-struck communities, ensuring every dollar goes to urgent aid thanks to zero platform fees.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Start a Monthly Sponsor-A-Family Program
Invite donors to commit to monthly support for vulnerable families overseas, creating sustainable funding for essentials like food and education.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Kick Off a Community Peer-to-Peer Campaign
Empower volunteers and supporters to raise funds on your behalf with personalized fundraising pages that amplify reach and drive collective impact.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Host a Virtual Charity Auction Gala
Run an online silent auction featuring donated items, allowing supporters to bid in real time and channel high-value gifts into critical relief work without fees.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Open a Fair Trade Craft Store
Sell artisan crafts from partner communities to generate revenue and spotlight local livelihoods, all through a 100% fee-free online shop.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Run a Global Aid Raffle
Offer appealing raffle prizes like travel vouchers or cultural gift baskets to incentivize giving and raise funds for international relief with no hidden costs.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
💧 10,000 liters of clean water
Providing safe drinking water to families in crisis zones
🩺 250 medical check-ups
Ensuring vulnerable communities receive life-saving care
🥖 5,000 emergency meals
Nourishing children and mothers facing food insecurity
📚 200 school kits
Equipping displaced children with tools to continue learning
🌱 Farming training for 50 families
Empowering communities to grow their own food sustainably
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for International Relief Agencies
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for International Relief Agencies
🌍 Global Picnic Passport
Sell picnic tickets with global food stations. Attendees collect passport stamps, learn about international relief efforts, and support aid programs via donations and raffles.
🏃 Relief Run Relay
Host a neighborhood 5K relay or virtual run where participants gather sponsors per mile to fund water, shelter, and emergency relief projects worldwide.
📱 Summer Story Relay
Share short videos of international relief impact on social media. Supporters tag friends and add donation stickers to boost awareness and fund disaster response.
🍦 Flavor for Relief
Partner with local ice cream vendors to donate a percentage of summer sales. Fans enjoy treats while funding critical relief and recovery programs globally.
🎸 Virtual Sunset Serenade
Stream live acoustic performances at sunset with embedded donation links. Engage supporters and share field stories to fuel global relief and development missions.
✉️ Postcards of Hope
Distribute printable summer postcards featuring relief stories and QR codes. Donors personalize messages and easily support international emergency and development work.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free International Relief Agencies fundraising ideas
Top grants for International Relief Agencies in 2025
USAID Grants
USAID
N/A
Provides small competitive grants to U.S. PVOs for transporting donated goods.
International Foundation Grants
The International Foundation
N/A
Provides grants to U.S.-based non-profit organizations addressing human needs.
ISTAT Foundation Grants Program
ISTAT Foundation
$80,000
Offers grants to organizations globally that advance commercial aviation or engage in aviation-related humanitarian efforts; prioritizes international focus and themes related to aviation and sustainability; the application deadline for 2025 was May 26, 2025.
Impact Funding (Humanitarian Aid and Emergency Programming)
Impact Funding
$150,000 - $250,000
Grants for local and/or national non-profit organizations rooted in the Global South.
Top companies that donate to International Relief Agencies in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program, which can encompass international relief efforts.
International Rescue Committee (IRC)
Partners with companies for humanitarian relief and development in crisis-affected regions.
Choice Humanitarian
Supports global efforts to reduce poverty and build resilient communities worldwide.
Microsoft
Empowers people and communities globally through technology and access to opportunity, including support for international initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for International Relief Agencies? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for International Relief Agencies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy sustains its zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who believe in keeping the platform free for organizations like yours. That's it—no catch!
Can International Relief Agencies use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! International Relief Agencies can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event tickets, and set up recurring gifts—all without any fees. This means every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can International Relief Agencies run with Zeffy?
International Relief Agencies can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation campaigns. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy provides a flexible and free solution.
What’s the best fundraising platform for International Relief Agencies?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for International Relief Agencies because it’s truly 100% free. Other platforms often have hidden fees that can eat into your donations, but Zeffy ensures every cent raised goes directly to your cause, building trust with your donors and maximizing your impact.