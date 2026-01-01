Button Text

Keep 100% of your refugee support program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Refugee Support & Assistance Programs

How Zeffy helps Refugee Support & Assistance Programs raise money

Refugee Support & Assistance Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency relief fund to family sponsorship program—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch an Emergency Relief Fund

Set up a dedicated donation form to collect urgent contributions for refugees facing crises, ensuring fast, fee-free support for essential needs.

Start Monthly Sponsor Circles

Enable supporters to commit to monthly gifts, providing reliable funding for long-term refugee services like language classes and counseling.

Kick Off a Community Voices Peer Campaign

Mobilize community members to raise funds through personal pages sharing refugee stories, amplifying reach and deepening donor engagement.

Host a Cultural Benefit Gala

Sell tickets to an evening of music, food, and performances by refugees—building awareness and collecting event revenue, all fee-free.

Open an Artisan Bazaar Online Store

Feature and sell refugee-made crafts and products online, creating sustainable income streams while raising awareness.

Create a Family Sponsorship Program

Offer membership tiers that connect donors with refugee families, providing exclusive updates and fostering long-term support relationships.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your refugee support program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏠 10 one-week family housing stays

Ensuring safe shelter during refugees' first days in a new country

📚 6 months of ESL classes for 30 adults

Building language skills for independence and community integration

🍲 500 hot meals for new arrivals

Nourishing families as they begin to rebuild their lives

👨‍⚕️ 50 trauma-informed counseling sessions

Providing critical mental health support for healing and resilience

🎒 100 school supply kits for kids

Equipping refugee children with tools to learn and thrive

Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs

🏃 Refugee Run & Rally

Organize a summer 5K run/walk where participants fundraise per mile to support refugee assistance programs.

🌐 Global Home Cook-Off

Host virtual cooking classes led by refugee chefs, selling tickets and recipe kits to raise funds and celebrate diverse cultures.

🎨 Canvas for Change

Invite community members to paint a public mural sponsored per brushstroke, boosting visibility and funding for refugee support.

🍧 Summer Social & Scoop

Partner with local shops for an ice cream social, donating proceeds from each scoop to refugee resettlement services.

📚 Stories Under the Stars

Hold an outdoor storytelling event featuring refugee voices, selling tickets and refreshments to spark empathy and donations.

🎧 Beats for Belonging

Stage a summer concert with refugee artists, offering live-stream tickets and on-site donations to back integration programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Refugee Support & Assistance Programs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your refugee support program. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Refugee and Entrant Assistance Discretionary Grants

ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT OF

$1,845,432,199

Objectives include building capacity for refugees, assisting low-income refugees, and promoting integration.

Funding Opportunities

United States Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM)

Not specified

Funds projects that align with PRM's mission to provide protection and life-sustaining relief to refugees and victims of conflict.

Find more refugee support program grants

Top companies that donate to Refugee Support & Assistance Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your refugee support program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, round up, registries & the space request tool.

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI)

Welcomes corporate and organizational sponsors to support their mission.

HIAS

Partners with corporations to address refugee crises through grants, donations, and workforce development.

Airbnb.org

Provides short-term housing for refugees in partnership with HIAS.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We support ourselves through optional tips from donors who share our mission to help organizations like yours retain every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Refugee Support & Assistance Programs use Zeffy to collect specific types of donations?

Absolutely! Refugee Support & Assistance Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring giving, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated goes directly to support your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Refugee Support & Assistance Programs run with Zeffy?

Refugee Support & Assistance Programs can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events such as cultural gala nights, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is equipped to assist you.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs. While other platforms may have hidden costs or processing fees, we ensure that more money goes directly to your cause. This transparency fosters trust with your donors and impacts your mission positively.

How to get funding for…

International Relief Agencies
Disaster Response Teams

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

