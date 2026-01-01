Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Jewish Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Jewish Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Jewish Organizations use Zeffy to collect synagogue dues?

Absolutely! Jewish Organizations can use Zeffy to collect synagogue dues, manage event ticketing, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar goes directly to your congregation's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Jewish Organizations run with Zeffy?

Jewish Organizations can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed events, to recurring donation programs and raffles. Whatever your fundraising plans, Zeffy can support them without any cost to you.

What's the best fundraising platform for Jewish Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Jewish Organizations. Unlike others that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, we don't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money reaches your programs and initiatives, where it belongs.