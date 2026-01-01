data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch the Scholarship Endowment Drive
Engage parents, alumni, and supporters with a dedicated donation form to build your scholarship endowment—ensuring tuition assistance for years to come.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Set Up Ongoing Tithe & Pledge Program
Enable families and staff to schedule weekly or monthly pledges automatically, stabilizing your ministry and school budget without manual follow-up.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Mobilize Mission Trip Fundraising
Empower students to create personal fundraising pages for mission trips or service projects and rally their networks to give fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Host the Annual Benefit Dinner
Sell tickets to your gala dinner, keynote speaker event, or awards banquet with seamless registration and attendee management.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Open the School Spirit Store
Offer branded apparel, books, and religious study materials online to raise funds for campus improvements and student activities.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Create the Alumni Support Circle
Launch a tiered membership program for graduates and benefactors, offering exclusive newsletters, event invites, and recognition levels.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🙏 5 full tuition scholarships
So every child can access faith-based education, regardless of means
📚 50 new religious studies textbooks
Ensuring each student has their own copy to deeply engage with scripture
💻 5 new laptops for teachers
Empowering instructors with reliable tech for dynamic lessons online and in-class
🎹 5 musical instruments for worship classes
Nurturing students’ talents and enriching their worship education through music
👩🏫 10 professional development spots
Equipping educators with fresh skills to inspire and lead young hearts in faith
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Religious Educational Institutions
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Religious Educational Institutions
🏃♂️ Faith & Fitness Relay
Participants log miles in teams, sponsored per mile, uniting health and faith while raising funds for school programs.
📖 Scripture Readathon
Supporters pledge per chapter read over summer, track progress on a shared leaderboard, fueling literacy initiatives and tuition support.
🎨 Sacred Art Auction
Students and community create faith-themed art; pieces are auctioned online, boosting engagement and campus resources.
🌿 Garden of Gratitude
Donors sponsor flowers or veggies in a campus garden; proceeds support food programs and beautify school grounds.
🎶 Sunset Praise Picnic
Host an outdoor evening worship potluck with live music; guests give a suggested donation, fostering fellowship and funds.
🍽️ Global Faith Cook-Along
Virtual cooking classes featuring community recipes; participants donate to join, share meals online, and deepen cultural bonds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Religious Educational Institutions fundraising ideas
Top grants for Religious Educational Institutions in 2025
Neeb Family Foundation Grants
Neeb Family Foundation
Varies
Supports Christian primary and secondary education institutions for students, educators, facilities, equipment, and staff; ongoing application process.
Henry Luce Foundation - Responsive Grants
Henry Luce Foundation
Varies, typically $200,000 to $400,000
Provides grants for projects that advance public knowledge on democracy, race, and religion in America; concept notes accepted at any time.
American Academy of Religion (AAR) Grants
American Academy of Religion (AAR)
Varies
Offers various grants for members, including research and regional development, with some deadlines around September 22, 2025.
Lilly Endowment Inc. - Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative
Lilly Endowment Inc.
Up to $10 million
Supports theological schools in strengthening their capacities to prepare and support pastoral leaders; large-scale collaboration proposals due August 15, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Religious Educational Institutions in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, registries, and space requests via its Spark Good initiative.
Neeb Family Foundation
Provides grants to faith-based educational institutions to support students, educators, facilities, equipment, and staff.
Lilly Endowment Inc.
Supports religious institutions and networks that provide resources for congregations, including theological schools and Christian leadership development.
Henry Luce Foundation
Through its Religion & Theology Program, it supports initiatives that deepen public understanding of religion, including projects involving colleges, universities, and independent seminaries.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Religious educational institutions? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Religious educational institutions! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to support organizations like yours. There really is no catch!
Can Religious educational institutions use Zeffy to collect tithes or other types of donations?
Absolutely! Religious educational institutions can use Zeffy to collect tithes, general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying any fees. Every dollar your community donates goes directly to your cause.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Religious educational institutions run with Zeffy?
Religious educational institutions can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donations. Whether you're organizing a seasonal festival, launching a community service project, or setting up regular offerings, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Religious educational institutions?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Religious educational institutions. Unlike others that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that more money goes directly to your mission. This means more resources for outreach, education, and community support - right where it belongs.