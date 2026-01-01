Button Text

Keep 100% of your synagogue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Synagogues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Synagogues

How Zeffy helps Synagogues raise money

Synagogues use Zeffy to fund everything from High Holiday Giving Drive to Sustaining Circle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

High Holiday Giving Drive

Engage members during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with a custom online donation form. This targeted appeal makes it effortless to support holiday services and temple operations fee-free.

Sustaining Circle for Monthly Support

Automate ongoing tithes and offerings by inviting congregants to join your Sustaining Circle. Recurring gifts provide predictable revenue for programming and community outreach.

Mitzvah Day Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Empower volunteers to raise funds for community service projects by sharing personal pages and stories. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand your reach and rally friends and family.

Shabbat Dinner Gala

Sell tickets to an elegant Shabbat dinner featuring guest speakers and live music. Streamlined ticketing and attendee management make planning effortless and fee-free.

Purim Basket Raffle

Raise funds during Purim with a themed raffle of holiday gift baskets. Digital ticket sales boost participation and drive festive engagement without processing fees.

Annual Gala Silent Auction

Host a silent auction at your year-end gala with online bidding and item showcases. Guests can bid seamlessly from their phones, maximizing revenue for synagogue programs.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your synagogue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🕎 50 Hanukkah menorahs to gift families

So every household can celebrate the festival of lights

📜 Restoration of one Torah scroll

Preserving centuries-old heritage for future generations

🍎 100 Hebrew school scholarships

Ensuring all children learn our traditions, no matter their means

🍽️ 250 community Shabbat meals

Bringing members together in tradition and fellowship

💡 Sanctuary LED lighting upgrade

Enhancing worship atmosphere while reducing energy costs

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Synagogues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Synagogues

🍦 Shabbat Sundae Social

Kids and families enjoy ice cream sundaes after service with a toppings bar. Ticket sales fund children’s programs.

🎨 Mural Mitzvah Day

Community paints a new synagogue mural. Sponsors donate per painted section to support youth art scholarships.

🔥 Kosher Cookout & Campfire

Outdoor BBQ, s’mores, and stories by the fire. Ticketed entry raises funds for community outreach programs.

🌿 Garden Grafting Gathering

Volunteer to plant and tend the synagogue garden. Donors sponsor plants to grow community and fresh kosher produce.

📲 Torah Trivia Tournament

Online weekly quiz nights where teams pay entry fees. Sponsorships and bragging rights support adult learning funds.

🚲 Cycle for Chessed

Supporters log summer bike miles and fundraise per mile. A fun peer-to-peer ride for social service programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Synagogues fundraising ideas

Top grants for Synagogues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your synagogue. These options are a great place to start.

Community Impact Grants

Tidewater Jewish Foundation

Not specified

Supports new and innovative programs in the Tidewater Jewish community with application deadlines in August and September 2025.

Apply now

Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP)

State of California / Governor's Office

$80 million annually

Provides funding for security enhancements to nonprofits at risk of hate-motivated violence, with grants expected in Fall 2025.

Apply now

Grants (focusing on Women's Empowerment, Education, Food)

Jewish Helping Hands

Not specified

Focuses on basic necessities like women's empowerment, education, and food for the 2025/2026 grant cycle.

Apply now

Auerbach Launch Grant

Reconstructing Judaism

$18,000

Supports new initiatives for Reconstructionist Judaism for the 2025-2026 cycle.

Apply now

Find more synagogue grants

Top companies that donate to Synagogues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your synagogue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local grants, round up programs, and registries for nonprofits through its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

The Jewish Agency

Provides financial aid for security measures for Jewish communal institutions, including synagogues.

Get in touch

USCJ

Offers sponsorship opportunities for companies to support their events, which benefit the Conservative Jewish movement and its synagogues.

Get in touch

Jacksonville Jewish Center

Provides a platform for businesses to sponsor the synagogue and its affiliated schools, offering various levels of recognition and benefits.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Synagogues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Synagogues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help places like your Synagogue keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Synagogues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Synagogues can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your supporters give goes directly to your Synagogue's important work and community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Synagogues run with Zeffy?

Synagogues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to help.

What's the best fundraising platform for Synagogues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Synagogues. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more funds stay within your Synagogue to support your community and mission.

How to get funding for…

Religious and Faith-based Organizations
Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries
Religious Educational Institutions
Mosques
Jewish Organizations
ChurchTEST
Churches

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.