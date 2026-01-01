Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Religious and Faith-based Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Religious and Faith-based Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our funding comes from optional tips from donors who support Zeffy’s mission to keep every dollar with the organizations it benefits. That's it - no catch!

Can Religious and Faith-based Organizations use Zeffy to collect tithes?

Absolutely! Religious and Faith-based Organizations can use Zeffy to collect tithes, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without paying any fees. 100% of the collection goes directly to your organization's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Religious and Faith-based Organizations run with Zeffy?

Religious and Faith-based Organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Religious and Faith-based Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Religious and Faith-based Organizations. Unlike others that claim to be free but charge processing fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your programs and causes — exactly where it belongs.