Sustain the Ministries: Monthly Faith Pledge
Offer supporters a convenient way to automate their monthly tithes or offerings, ensuring consistent funding for church operations and outreach.
Global Mission Marathon
Encourage church members to run, walk, or cycle while fundraising for overseas mission projects. Each supporter creates a personal page to rally donations from friends and family.
Candlelight Christmas Concert
Sell tickets to an intimate candlelight concert in your sanctuary, raising holiday cheer and funds for community service programs.
Seasonal Blessings Giving Drive
Launch a custom online donation form for special appeals like Easter outreach or Back-to-School ministries, making it easy to give for a limited-time cause.
Saints’ Day Raffle for Building Fund
Generate excitement with a raffle of donated prizes to fund your next building renovation, seamlessly selling tickets online and drawing winners live or virtually.
Heavenly Goods Online Marketplace
Open a web store to sell faith-based books, branded apparel, and baked goods, providing year-round revenue for youth programs—100% fee-free.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🤝 500 care packages for families
So those in need feel your congregation’s support
🕊️ Host 5 interfaith dialogue events
Promoting peace and unity across diverse communities
🎓 25 seminary course scholarships
Empowering emerging leaders to deepen their calling
🛠️ Restore 3 stained glass windows
Preserving your sacred heritage for generations
🌱 Launch a community garden program
Feeding neighbors while growing fellowship
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Religious and Faith-based Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Religious and Faith-based Organizations
☀️ Sunrise Prayer Walkathon
Participants walk scenic routes at dawn in a sponsored prayer walk, collecting pledges per mile for outreach and community fellowship.
🍦 Sundae Scripture Social
Host an outdoor ice cream social where kids memorize verses for free scoops. Attendees donate for extra toppings, building faith and funds.
🌭 Fellowship Backyard BBQ
Organize a ticketed summer BBQ with grilled favorites, live worship music, and donation-based games for a family-friendly fundraiser.
🎵 Summer Praise Concert
A ticketed outdoor worship concert featuring local faith bands. Sponsor booths and love offerings boost donations while uniting the community.
📖 Digital Devotional Drive
Send daily email devotionals sponsored by donors. Each subscriber unlocks sponsored scripture messages, raising funds through sign-up gifts.
🌐 Faith-in-Action Challenge
Launch a social media challenge encouraging supporters to post acts of kindness with your hashtag, raising peer-to-peer donations and awareness.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Religious and Faith-based Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Religious and Faith-based Organizations in 2025
EPA Environmental Education (EE) Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; application deadline August 15, 2025.
Community Grants
King Foundation
$15,000 to $75,000
Supports nonprofit community initiatives in Arkansas and Texas; upcoming letter of inquiry deadline June 16, 2025.
Federal Grants for Faith-Based Organizations
U.S. Department of Justice - Task Force for Faith-based & Community Initiatives
Varies by grant
Provides access to federal grants for faith-based nonprofits on equal footing; find grants via www.Grants.gov.
EPA Environmental Education Local Grants (NOFOs)
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Approximately 30-35 grants nationwide; amount varies
Grants for environmental education projects by region; 2023 cycle closed, monitor for upcoming cycles.
Top companies that donate to Religious and Faith-based Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports faith-based nonprofits through local grants, Spark Good programs including round up donations, charitable registries, and fundraising space
Elevated Faith
Donates a portion of profits to reputable Christian organizations and supports faith-based nonprofits through monthly Charity Day donations
Tim Tebow Foundation
Serves faith-based and marginalized communities worldwide with various programs since 2010
Unum
Provides charitable giving focused on equitable pathways, health, and community support (excludes funding religious organizations but offers matching gifts program)
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Religious and Faith-based Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Religious and Faith-based Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our funding comes from optional tips from donors who support Zeffy’s mission to keep every dollar with the organizations it benefits. That's it - no catch!
Can Religious and Faith-based Organizations use Zeffy to collect tithes?
Absolutely! Religious and Faith-based Organizations can use Zeffy to collect tithes, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without paying any fees. 100% of the collection goes directly to your organization's mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Religious and Faith-based Organizations run with Zeffy?
Religious and Faith-based Organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Religious and Faith-based Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Religious and Faith-based Organizations. Unlike others that claim to be free but charge processing fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your programs and causes — exactly where it belongs.