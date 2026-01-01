Button Text

Keep 100% of your faith-based organization’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Religious and Faith-based Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Religious and Faith-based Organizations

How Zeffy helps Religious and Faith-based Organizations raise money

Religious and Faith-based Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly tithes to online faith marketplace—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sustain the Ministries: Monthly Faith Pledge

Offer supporters a convenient way to automate their monthly tithes or offerings, ensuring consistent funding for church operations and outreach.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Global Mission Marathon

Encourage church members to run, walk, or cycle while fundraising for overseas mission projects. Each supporter creates a personal page to rally donations from friends and family.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Candlelight Christmas Concert

Sell tickets to an intimate candlelight concert in your sanctuary, raising holiday cheer and funds for community service programs.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Seasonal Blessings Giving Drive

Launch a custom online donation form for special appeals like Easter outreach or Back-to-School ministries, making it easy to give for a limited-time cause.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Saints’ Day Raffle for Building Fund

Generate excitement with a raffle of donated prizes to fund your next building renovation, seamlessly selling tickets online and drawing winners live or virtually.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Heavenly Goods Online Marketplace

Open a web store to sell faith-based books, branded apparel, and baked goods, providing year-round revenue for youth programs—100% fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your faith-based organization raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🤝 500 care packages for families

So those in need feel your congregation’s support

🕊️ Host 5 interfaith dialogue events

Promoting peace and unity across diverse communities

🎓 25 seminary course scholarships

Empowering emerging leaders to deepen their calling

🛠️ Restore 3 stained glass windows

Preserving your sacred heritage for generations

🌱 Launch a community garden program

Feeding neighbors while growing fellowship

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Religious and Faith-based Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Religious and Faith-based Organizations

☀️ Sunrise Prayer Walkathon

Participants walk scenic routes at dawn in a sponsored prayer walk, collecting pledges per mile for outreach and community fellowship.

🍦 Sundae Scripture Social

Host an outdoor ice cream social where kids memorize verses for free scoops. Attendees donate for extra toppings, building faith and funds.

🌭 Fellowship Backyard BBQ

Organize a ticketed summer BBQ with grilled favorites, live worship music, and donation-based games for a family-friendly fundraiser.

🎵 Summer Praise Concert

A ticketed outdoor worship concert featuring local faith bands. Sponsor booths and love offerings boost donations while uniting the community.

📖 Digital Devotional Drive

Send daily email devotionals sponsored by donors. Each subscriber unlocks sponsored scripture messages, raising funds through sign-up gifts.

🌐 Faith-in-Action Challenge

Launch a social media challenge encouraging supporters to post acts of kindness with your hashtag, raising peer-to-peer donations and awareness.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Religious and Faith-based Organizations fundraising ideas

Browse all faith-based organization fundraising ideas

Top grants for Religious and Faith-based Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your faith-based organization. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education (EE) Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; application deadline August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Community Grants

King Foundation

$15,000 to $75,000

Supports nonprofit community initiatives in Arkansas and Texas; upcoming letter of inquiry deadline June 16, 2025.

Apply now

Federal Grants for Faith-Based Organizations

U.S. Department of Justice - Task Force for Faith-based & Community Initiatives

Varies by grant

Provides access to federal grants for faith-based nonprofits on equal footing; find grants via www.Grants.gov.

Apply now

EPA Environmental Education Local Grants (NOFOs)

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Approximately 30-35 grants nationwide; amount varies

Grants for environmental education projects by region; 2023 cycle closed, monitor for upcoming cycles.

Apply now

Find more faith-based organization grants

Top companies that donate to Religious and Faith-based Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your faith-based organization’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports faith-based nonprofits through local grants, Spark Good programs including round up donations, charitable registries, and fundraising space

Get in touch

Elevated Faith

Donates a portion of profits to reputable Christian organizations and supports faith-based nonprofits through monthly Charity Day donations

Get in touch

Tim Tebow Foundation

Serves faith-based and marginalized communities worldwide with various programs since 2010

Get in touch

Unum

Provides charitable giving focused on equitable pathways, health, and community support (excludes funding religious organizations but offers matching gifts program)

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Religious and Faith-based Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Religious and Faith-based Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our funding comes from optional tips from donors who support Zeffy’s mission to keep every dollar with the organizations it benefits. That's it - no catch!

Can Religious and Faith-based Organizations use Zeffy to collect tithes?

Absolutely! Religious and Faith-based Organizations can use Zeffy to collect tithes, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without paying any fees. 100% of the collection goes directly to your organization's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Religious and Faith-based Organizations run with Zeffy?

Religious and Faith-based Organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Religious and Faith-based Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Religious and Faith-based Organizations. Unlike others that claim to be free but charge processing fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your programs and causes — exactly where it belongs.

How to get funding for…

Synagogues
Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries
Religious Educational Institutions
Mosques
Jewish Organizations
ChurchTEST
Churches

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.