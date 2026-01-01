Giving Tuesday Templates for 4-H Clubs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - 4-H Clubs

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 🌱 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter. We're launching a campaign to send 75 kids to 4-H summer camp this year. Every early donation gets us closer to giving more kids hands-on learning, leadership skills, and memories that last a lifetime. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to camp scholarships — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families what's possible. Thank you for believing in our kids. Let's make this summer unforgettable. – The 4-H Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 75 kids experience summer camp 🏕️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change a kid's entire summer. We're raising funds to send 75 kids to 4-H summer camp this year. Every donation gets us closer to giving more children hands-on learning, leadership skills, and friendships that last a lifetime. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — camp supplies for one child (crafts, journals, outdoor gear) - **$150** — three days of camp activities and meals - **$350** — a full week of summer camp for one child **100% of your donation goes to camp scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Send a kid to camp this summer →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the summer adventure they deserve. – The 4-H Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $18,750** **53 kids** now have access to a full week of 4-H summer camp — hands-on learning, leadership skills, and friendships that will last a lifetime. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $938 in fees** — enough to fund camp supplies for 18 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around our kids." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these camp stories unfold — the best adventures are yet to come. With gratitude, **The 4-H Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for 4-H Clubs

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌟 Today, we're raising funds to send 75 kids to 4-H summer camp — where they'll learn leadership, build confidence, and create memories that last a lifetime. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$50** = camp supplies for one child **$150** = three days of activities and meals **$350** = a full week of camp for one child Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to camp scholarships — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. Help us give 75 kids the summer adventure they deserve 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌱 Today we're raising funds to send 20 kids to 4-H summer camp — where they'll learn leadership, build confidence, and discover their potential. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = camp supplies for one child 📚 $50 = a week of healthy meals at camp 🥕 $100 = full camp experience for one kid 💚 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to empowering young leaders in our community. Every child deserves the chance to grow, learn, and thrive. Help us make it happen today. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our kids 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to empower the next generation of leaders through 4-H programming. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund hands-on STEM projects, leadership workshops, and community service initiatives for local youth. Your impact: - $25 = supplies for one robotics project - $75 = leadership camp for one teen - $150 = full semester of agricultural education We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to developing confident, capable young leaders — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer team for making this possible. If building tomorrow's changemakers resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about a 4-H memory below 💚 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for 4-H Clubs

Idea 1

🌱 Grow-a-Leader Challenge

Members set skill goals (public speaking, animal care, cooking). Supporters sponsor each milestone at $10-25. Track progress publicly and celebrate achievements while funding leadership programs.

Idea 2

🐄 Adopt-a-Project Drive

Let donors "adopt" specific projects like garden beds, livestock care, or STEM kits. Set funding levels ($50/$100/$200) with updates and photos throughout the year.

Idea 3

🏆 Skills Showcase Auction

Kids auction their talents—baked goods, pet sitting, lawn care, tutoring. Set buy-it-now prices, promote on social, and let the community support while kids practice entrepreneurship.

Idea 4

📺 Project Showcase Night

Host a virtual showcase where kids present their 4-H projects live. Viewers "tip" presentations ($5-20) and vote for favorites. Winners get bonus funding for next year's projects.

Idea 5

🎯 Fund-a-Need Drive

Create donation tiers matching real club needs: $25 feeds animals for a week, $50 funds a STEM kit, $100 sponsors a member's fair entry. Show live progress toward each goal.

Idea 6

🏆 30-Day Skill Challenge

Members challenge friends and family to learn a new skill (cooking, gardening, coding) in 30 days. Supporters pledge per person who completes the challenge, funding youth development programs.

