Today's the day — help 75 kids experience summer camp 🏕️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change a kid's entire summer. We're raising funds to send 75 kids to 4-H summer camp this year. Every donation gets us closer to giving more children hands-on learning, leadership skills, and friendships that last a lifetime. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — camp supplies for one child (crafts, journals, outdoor gear) - **$150** — three days of camp activities and meals - **$350** — a full week of summer camp for one child **100% of your donation goes to camp scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Send a kid to camp this summer →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the summer adventure they deserve. – The 4-H Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $18,750** **53 kids** now have access to a full week of 4-H summer camp — hands-on learning, leadership skills, and friendships that will last a lifetime. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $938 in fees** — enough to fund camp supplies for 18 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around our kids." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these camp stories unfold — the best adventures are yet to come. With gratitude, **The 4-H Team**

