Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people in recovery, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor recovery milestones ($25 = 30 days, $100 = 6 months). Share anonymous celebration stories. Funds go directly to program supplies and counseling sessions.
Idea 2
Host a 30-day peer-to-peer challenge where participants get sponsored for sober activities (coffee dates, hikes, art). Track progress together, celebrate wins, fund recovery resources.
Idea 3
Let donors fund specific needs: $50 = week of meals, $150 = month of group therapy, $300 = emergency housing. Show real-time impact with simple progress bars.
Idea 4
Create a "Hope Wall" where supporters buy $10 digital bricks with encouraging messages. Display them live on your website. Each brick funds recovery essentials like transportation or phone cards.
Idea 5
Ask supporters to "sponsor a seat" in group therapy sessions ($75 each). Share weekly updates on attendance milestones. Simple progress tracking shows community impact in real-time.
Idea 6
Launch a 12-day countdown with daily recovery needs ($20 = hygiene kit, $50 = job interview clothes). Donors pick their day, you share impact stories throughout.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Addiction Recovery Programs
