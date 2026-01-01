Today is the day — your gift changes lives 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 30 people in recovery access emergency counseling and peer support when they need it most. Your donation can provide: - **$35** — one emergency counseling session - **$85** — a week of peer support group meetings - **$200** — a full month of recovery support services **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's recovery journey →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 30 people access the support they need to heal. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,850** **18 people in recovery** now have access to emergency counseling sessions and peer support when they need it most — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $143 in fees** — enough to fund 4 additional counseling sessions for people who need them. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we believe in second chances." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

