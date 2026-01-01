Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more kids, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a student's supplies for $25 (backpack, notebooks, pencils). Share photos of packed bags and thank sponsors by name. Track progress with a simple counter.
Idea 2
Kids showcase talents (coding, art, sports) in 24-hour livestream. Donors pledge per skill demonstrated or give flat amounts. Celebrate achievements and fund next semester's programs.
Idea 3
Let families fund healthy snacks by week ($15) or month ($50). Show a live tracker of weeks covered. Host a thank-you pizza party when you hit your goal.
Idea 4
Parents and kids create thank-you videos for donors. Set a goal (50 videos = $500 for field trips). Share clips on social media and track progress with a simple counter.
Idea 5
Supporters sponsor activity stations ($30 each) like art corner, reading nook, or game zone. Show which stations are funded with a visual tracker and celebrate when fully equipped.
Idea 6
Kids write letters to community helpers (firefighters, teachers, nurses). Donors give $10 per letter delivered. Track letters written and funds raised for next year's programming.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for After-School Programs
template 1
template 2
template 3