template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something amazing 🌟 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide after-school programming for 75 kids who need a safe place to learn, grow, and belong. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to snacks, supplies, and support for these kids — not to platform fees. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone in caring about our kids. Thank you for believing in what we're building together. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift changes everything 🎯 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide after-school programming for 75 kids who need a safe place to learn, grow, and belong. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — snacks and supplies for one child for a week - **$75** — art materials and activities for the whole group - **$150** — a month of programming for one child **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give kids a safe place to belong →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the support they deserve after school. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!