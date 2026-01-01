Giving Tuesday Templates for After-School Programs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - After-School Programs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something amazing 🌟 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide after-school programming for 75 kids who need a safe place to learn, grow, and belong. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to snacks, supplies, and support for these kids — not to platform fees. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone in caring about our kids. Thank you for believing in what we're building together. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes everything 🎯 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide after-school programming for 75 kids who need a safe place to learn, grow, and belong. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — snacks and supplies for one child for a week - **$75** — art materials and activities for the whole group - **$150** — a month of programming for one child **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give kids a safe place to belong →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the support they deserve after school. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 kids** now have access to safe after-school programming, snacks, and activities — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund art supplies for two more weeks of programming. *One parent told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the kids makes all the difference. That's real impact." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing photos from our first week of expanded programming. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for After-School Programs

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Today, we're raising funds to give 75 kids a safe place to learn, grow, and belong after school. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = snacks and supplies for one child for a week **$50** = art materials for the whole group **$100** = two weeks of programming for one child Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every child deserves a place to belong. Help us make it happen 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌟 Today we're raising funds to keep our after-school program running strong — giving kids a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive after 3pm. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 $25 = snacks for 10 kids for a week 💙 $50 = art supplies for a month of creativity 💙 $100 = homework help for 5 students Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to the kids who need it most. Every child deserves a place to belong. Help us be that place. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the kids who need safe spaces to learn, grow, and thrive after school. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund tutoring and mentorship for local teens who deserve every opportunity to succeed. - $25 = art supplies for one student's creative project - $75 = a month of homework help for a struggling reader - $150 = mentorship sessions that change trajectories We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to programming — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for After-School Programs

Idea 1

📚 Homework Hero Sponsorships

Supporters sponsor a student's supplies for $25 (backpack, notebooks, pencils). Share photos of packed bags and thank sponsors by name. Track progress with a simple counter.

Idea 2

🎯 Skills Challenge Marathon

Kids showcase talents (coding, art, sports) in 24-hour livestream. Donors pledge per skill demonstrated or give flat amounts. Celebrate achievements and fund next semester's programs.

Idea 3

🍕 Snack Attack Drive

Let families fund healthy snacks by week ($15) or month ($50). Show a live tracker of weeks covered. Host a thank-you pizza party when you hit your goal.

Idea 4

📹 Thank-You Video Challenge

Parents and kids create thank-you videos for donors. Set a goal (50 videos = $500 for field trips). Share clips on social media and track progress with a simple counter.

Idea 5

🏠 Sponsor-a-Station Drive

Supporters sponsor activity stations ($30 each) like art corner, reading nook, or game zone. Show which stations are funded with a visual tracker and celebrate when fully equipped.

Idea 6

✉️ Letters of Gratitude

Kids write letters to community helpers (firefighters, teachers, nurses). Donors give $10 per letter delivered. Track letters written and funds raised for next year's programming.

