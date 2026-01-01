Today's the day — your gift changes a student's path 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide learning support and resources for 75 students who need alternative pathways to succeed. **Your donation can help provide:** - **$30** — one week of individualized tutoring support - **$85** — specialized learning materials for one student - **$200** — a full month of alternative education resources **100% of your donation goes directly to our students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a student find their path to success →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can give 75 students the tools they need to learn, grow, and thrive. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **38 students** now have access to individualized tutoring, specialized learning materials, and alternative education resources — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more weeks of one-on-one tutoring support. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we believe in second chances." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these students' progress unfold — we'll be sharing their success stories all year long. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

Copy content