template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your alumni network is about to do something amazing 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to reconnect 100 alumni with mentorship opportunities and career resources. Every early donation helps us reach more graduates who need support finding their next step. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to alumni programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other alumni that this matters. Thank you for staying connected to our community. Together, we're just getting started. – The Alumni Network Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your alumni network makes its move 🎯 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to reconnect 100 alumni with mentorship opportunities and career resources. Every donation helps graduates who need support finding their next step. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one career coaching session for a recent graduate - **$85** — a month of professional development resources - **$200** — full mentorship program access for one alumnus **100% of your donation goes to our alumni programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help an alumnus take their next step →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 100 graduates build the careers they've worked so hard for. – The Alumni Network Team Copy content COPIED!