Giving Tuesday Templates for Arts and Culture Nonprofits

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports the arts, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Arts and Culture Nonprofits

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Arts and Culture Nonprofits

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could spark something beautiful 🎨 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter. We're launching a campaign to bring free art workshops to 75 kids in underserved neighborhoods. Every early donation gets us closer to filling those easels and lighting up young imaginations. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to art supplies, instructor fees, and studio space — not to platform fees. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that creativity can't wait. Thank you for believing in the power of art to transform lives. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift brings art to life 🎨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring free art workshops to 75 kids in underserved neighborhoods. Every donation gets us closer to filling those easels and lighting up young imaginations. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — art supplies for one child's full workshop series - **$75** — instructor fees for a complete workshop session - **$150** — studio space rental for an entire day of creativity **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help spark creativity in a young artist today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the chance to discover their artistic voice. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎨 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **52 kids** now have access to free art workshops — complete with supplies, instruction, and studio space to discover their creative voices. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund art supplies for 6 more children. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter light up when she talks about her paintings reminds me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these young artists at work — the creativity is already flowing. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Arts and Culture Nonprofits

template 1

🎨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and creativity can't wait. We're raising funds to bring free art workshops to 75 kids in underserved neighborhoods. Every donation fills easels and lights up young imaginations. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift provides: **$25** = art supplies for one child's full workshop series **$50** = instructor fees for a complete session **$100** = studio space for an entire day of creativity Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to art supplies, instructors, and studio space. Help us spark creativity in 75 young artists today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎨 Today we're raising funds to keep art alive in our community — bringing creative programs to kids who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = art supplies for one child $50 = a week of after-school art classes $100 = materials for an entire workshop Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to the kids and programs you care about. Every donation today helps a child discover their creative voice. Thank you for believing in the power of art! 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $8,000 to keep local artists creating and communities connected through the arts. [Insert Donation Link] Today we're funding our winter artist residency program that brings free workshops, performances, and creative spaces directly to underserved neighborhoods. - $50 = art supplies for one workshop - $150 = a month of studio space for an emerging artist - $300 = a full community performance We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to supporting artists — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for making art accessible to everyone. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Arts and Culture Nonprofits

‍Idea 1

🎨 Art for Impact

🎨 Art for Impact
Run a 24-hour online art auction. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales, let supporters bid on pieces, and show how each purchase funds your programs.

‍Idea 2

🎭 Behind-the-Scenes Pass

🎭 Behind-the-Scenes Pass
Sell virtual "backstage passes" at different levels ($25/$50/$100). Donors get exclusive content, artist interviews, or rehearsal footage while supporting your mission.

‍Idea 3

🎪 Create-a-Memory Campaign

🎪 Create-a-Memory Campaign
Let supporters sponsor specific moments: "$50 funds one child's first art class" or "$100 covers opening night for a senior." Show real impact, real people.

‍Idea 4

🎵 Sponsor-a-Song Drive

🎵 Sponsor-a-Song Drive
Let supporters fund specific pieces in your repertoire. "$30 sponsors one song rehearsal" or "$150 covers sheet music for the whole choir." Show which songs need backing.

‍Idea 5

🖼️ Virtual Gallery Walk

🖼️ Virtual Gallery Walk
Create online "rooms" showcasing your artists' work. Charge $10-$25 per room entry, offer artist meet-and-greets, and let visitors buy pieces directly from the tour.

‍Idea 6

🎪 Skills-for-Dollars Workshop

🎪 Skills-for-Dollars Workshop
Your artists teach 30-minute mini-classes ($20 each). Pottery, painting, or piano basics. All proceeds fund your programs while sharing your community's talents.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.