template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could spark something beautiful 🎨 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter. We're launching a campaign to bring free art workshops to 75 kids in underserved neighborhoods. Every early donation gets us closer to filling those easels and lighting up young imaginations. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to art supplies, instructor fees, and studio space — not to platform fees. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that creativity can't wait. Thank you for believing in the power of art to transform lives. – The [Org Name] Team

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift brings art to life 🎨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring free art workshops to 75 kids in underserved neighborhoods. Every donation gets us closer to filling those easels and lighting up young imaginations. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — art supplies for one child's full workshop series - **$75** — instructor fees for a complete workshop session - **$150** — studio space rental for an entire day of creativity **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help spark creativity in a young artist today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the chance to discover their artistic voice. – The [Org Name] Team