Today, 25 asylum seekers need your help 🤝 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support for 25 asylum seekers: legal aid consultations, temporary housing assistance, and essential supplies for families starting over. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one legal aid consultation session - **$125** — temporary housing assistance for a family of three - **$300** — essential supplies package (clothing, food, hygiene items) **100% of your donation goes to asylum seeker support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help 25 asylum seekers find safety today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help families rebuild their lives with dignity and hope. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,250** **18 asylum seekers** now have access to legal aid consultations, temporary housing assistance, and essential supplies — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $163 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more legal aid consultation sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — families are already rebuilding their lives with dignity and hope. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

Copy content