Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Next Tuesday, we're helping 25 asylum seekers find safety 💙 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency support for 25 asylum seekers: legal aid consultations, temporary housing assistance, and essential supplies for families starting over. **Every early donation brings us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to asylum seeker support** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows others this community cares. Thank you for standing with asylum seekers. Together, we're just getting started.
– The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today, 25 asylum seekers need your help 🤝 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support for 25 asylum seekers: legal aid consultations, temporary housing assistance, and essential supplies for families starting over. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one legal aid consultation session - **$125** — temporary housing assistance for a family of three - **$300** — essential supplies package (clothing, food, hygiene items) **100% of your donation goes to asylum seeker support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help 25 asylum seekers find safety today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help families rebuild their lives with dignity and hope. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,250** **18 asylum seekers** now have access to legal aid consultations, temporary housing assistance, and essential supplies — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $163 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more legal aid consultation sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — families are already rebuilding their lives with dignity and hope. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and asylum seekers need our help today. 💙 We're raising emergency funds for 25 families: legal aid, temporary housing, and essential supplies for those starting over. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$50** = one legal consultation **$125** = housing assistance for a family **$300** = essential supplies package Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to asylum seekers** — no fees taken, no cuts. Your full gift funds hope. Help us reach 25 families today. Every dollar counts. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Right now, families seeking asylum are sleeping in shelters, waiting for legal help, and rebuilding their lives from nothing. Today we're raising funds for emergency support — housing, legal aid, and basic necessities for 50 families. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = a week of groceries for a family of four $50 = legal document translation services $100 = emergency housing for one night Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of every dollar goes directly to families who need it most. Every gift matters. Every family deserves safety. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for asylum seekers rebuilding their lives, every dollar matters more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency housing assistance and legal aid navigation for newly arrived families. - $50 = one week of temporary housing support - $150 = legal document translation and filing assistance - $300 = emergency fund for a family's first month essentials We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families in need — not processing fees. When someone flees persecution and arrives with nothing, our community's generosity becomes their lifeline. Proud of our small but mighty team for showing up every day. If supporting human dignity resonates with you — share this, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups

Idea 1

📬 Notes of Kindness

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to 500 notes), funding legal aid while spreading hope.

Idea 2

🧺 Equip-a-Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, legal docs). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

Idea 3

🎨 Art for Impact

Run a 24-hour art auction featuring work by asylum seekers. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds resettlement support.

Idea 4

🍽️ Welcome Home Dinners

Host a "Welcome Home" dinner where community members sponsor table settings ($30 each). Guests share stories, build connections, and funds support housing deposits.

Idea 5

📅 Sponsor-a-Day Calendar

Create sponsor-a-day calendars where $50 covers one person's basic needs. Donors pick dates, get updates on impact, and see progress toward monthly goals.

Idea 6

🤝 Skills & Support Exchange

Launch a skills marketplace where supporters offer services (tutoring, translation, rides). Match needs with volunteers while collecting donations for emergency assistance funds.

