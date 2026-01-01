Giving Tuesday Templates for Bat Rescues

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more bats, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for Bat Rescues
Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Bat Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps us save more bats this Tuesday 🦇 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to rescue and rehabilitate 75 injured bats this winter. Every early donation brings us closer to giving these incredible creatures a second chance at life. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to bat care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our bats are worth saving. Thank you for caring about these amazing animals. Together, we're just getting started. – The Bat Rescue Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day to save 75 bats 🦇 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 75 injured bats this winter. Every donation brings these incredible creatures closer to a second chance at life. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — emergency medical supplies for one injured bat - **$75** — a week of specialized care and feeding - **$150** — full rehabilitation support for one bat's recovery **100% of your donation goes to bat care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give a bat a second chance at life →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 bats heal and return to the wild where they belong. – The Bat Rescue Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦇 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 injured bats** now have access to emergency medical care, specialized feeding, and full rehabilitation support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 7 more bats. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around these amazing creatures." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as your bats heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Bat Rescue Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Bat Rescues

template 1

🦇 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and 75 injured bats need your help this winter. We're raising funds to give these incredible creatures a second chance at life through rescue and rehabilitation. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = emergency medical supplies for one injured bat **$50** = a week of specialized care and feeding **$100** = full rehabilitation support for one bat's recovery Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to bat care. Together, we can help 75 bats heal and return to the wild where they belong. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🦇 Tonight, injured bats need your help. We're raising funds to cover emergency care for the 200+ bats we rescue each year. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = one week of specialized formula for orphaned bat pups $50 = emergency vet care for an injured wing $100 = full rehabilitation for one rescued bat Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to saving these incredible creatures. These tiny mammals play a huge role in our ecosystem, eating thousands of insects each night. Your support tonight helps us give them a second chance at flight. Thank you for caring about our winged friends 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every bat we rescue depends on your generosity today. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to fund emergency medical care for injured bats brought to our sanctuary this winter. - $25 = antibiotics for one recovering bat - $75 = specialized formula for orphaned pups - $150 = emergency surgery for wing injuries We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to bat care — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for saving 200+ bats this year. If wildlife rescue resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🦇 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Bat Rescues

‍Idea 1

🦇 Sponsor-a-Bat Drive

Supporters sponsor a rescued bat for $25-$100. Share photos and recovery stories. Track sponsorships with a live counter and send updates on each bat's progress.

‍Idea 2

🩹 Emergency Care Kits

Donors fund emergency care kits ($15 formula, $35 medical supplies, $75 full rehab). Show real-time kit counter and host an optional volunteer packing day.

‍Idea 3

📚 Bat Facts Challenge

Run a 24-hour "Bat Facts" challenge. Supporters donate per fun fact shared ($5 each, up to 50 facts). Educational posts spread awareness while funding rescue operations.

‍Idea 4

🌙 Night Shift Supply Drive

Donors fund "night shift" supplies for overnight bat care ($20 heating pads, $40 feeding supplies, $80 full overnight kit). Track kits funded with live counter.

‍Idea 5

🕊️ Release Day Pledges

Supporters pledge per bat released back to the wild. Set a cap (like 20 bats) at $10-50 each. Share release videos and celebrate milestones together.

‍Idea 6

🛒 Rescue Wish List

Create wish list items donors can "buy" ($5 blankets, $15 scales, $30 incubators). Show what's funded in real-time and thank supporters by item purchased.

