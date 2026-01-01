Today's the day to save 75 bats 🦇 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 75 injured bats this winter. Every donation brings these incredible creatures closer to a second chance at life. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — emergency medical supplies for one injured bat - **$75** — a week of specialized care and feeding - **$150** — full rehabilitation support for one bat's recovery **100% of your donation goes to bat care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give a bat a second chance at life →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 bats heal and return to the wild where they belong. – The Bat Rescue Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦇 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 injured bats** now have access to emergency medical care, specialized feeding, and full rehabilitation support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 7 more bats. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around these amazing creatures." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as your bats heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Bat Rescue Team**

