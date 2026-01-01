Giving Tuesday Templates for Boosters Clubs

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your team, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Boosters Clubs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game day is coming 🏆 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund new equipment and uniforms for 25 student-athletes who need support this season. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our athletes — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families what's possible. Thank you for believing in our team. Game time starts now. – The [Booster Club Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Game time: Your donation powers our athletes today 🏆 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can change everything for our student-athletes. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and uniforms for **25 student-athletes** who need support this season. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new practice gear for one athlete - **$75** — complete uniform set - **150** — full equipment package (helmet, pads, cleats) **100% of your donation goes directly to our athletes** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help gear up our team today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure every player has what they need to succeed on and off the field. – The [Booster Club Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏆 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,250** **18 student-athletes** now have the gear they need to compete with confidence — new uniforms, practice equipment, and safety gear that will last them all season. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund complete practice gear for 4 more athletes. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids suited up and ready to play — that's what community looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see our athletes in action this season — the best games are ahead. With gratitude, **The [Booster Club Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Boosters Clubs

template 1

🏈 It's Giving Tuesday — and our student-athletes need your help! We're raising funds for **new equipment and uniforms** for 25 players who need support this season. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 **$35** = practice gear for one athlete 💙 **$75** = complete uniform set 💙 **$150** = full equipment package Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation** goes directly to our athletes — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the gear they need. Every player deserves to feel confident and safe on the field. Help us gear up our team today → [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our athletes! 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏆 Our team needs new equipment and uniforms to keep our athletes competing at their best this season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New practice jersey for one player $50 = Equipment bag for the team $100 = Tournament registration fees Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to our athletes. 💙 Every dollar you give today helps our kids play, learn, and grow. Thank you for believing in our team! [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday 💙
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to support our student-athletes with equipment, scholarships, and programs that build champions on and off the field. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund gear, travel, and mentorship for our teams. - $25 = new practice jersey for one athlete - $100 = tournament registration fees - $250 = equipment bag for an entire team We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our athletes — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches and parent community for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Boosters Clubs

‍Idea 1

🏆 Championship Fund Drive

🏆 Championship Fund Drive Set team goals ($500/$1000/$2500) for equipment, travel, or scholarships. Parents and fans pledge per win, touchdown, or season milestone. Track progress live on your campaign page.

‍Idea 2

🎟️ Game Day Experiences Auction

🎟️ Game Day Experiences Auction Auction VIP parking, sideline passes, or coach-for-a-day experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick wins. All proceeds fund team gear and travel expenses.

‍Idea 3

📱 Text-to-Give Team Spirit

📱 Text-to-Give Team Spirit Share QR codes at games for instant donations. Fans scan and give $10/$25/$50 on the spot. Perfect for concession stands and halftime fundraising.

‍Idea 4

🏅 Senior Night Tribute Fund

🏅 Senior Night Tribute Fund Honor graduating athletes with personalized tribute pages. Families and friends donate in their name ($25/$50/$100) to fund next year's equipment or scholarships.

‍Idea 5

🍕 Concession Stand Takeover

🍕 Concession Stand Takeover Parents sponsor game day concessions ($200 covers pizza, $100 covers drinks). Fans eat free, you keep 100% of sponsorship dollars for team needs.

‍Idea 6

🎯 Skills Challenge Sponsorship

🎯 Skills Challenge Sponsorship Set up fun challenges at halftime (free throws, field goals). Local businesses sponsor each attempt ($5-$20 per try) to fund travel expenses.

