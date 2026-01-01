Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your team, without extra work.
Idea 1
🏆 Championship Fund Drive Set team goals ($500/$1000/$2500) for equipment, travel, or scholarships. Parents and fans pledge per win, touchdown, or season milestone. Track progress live on your campaign page.
Idea 2
🎟️ Game Day Experiences Auction Auction VIP parking, sideline passes, or coach-for-a-day experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick wins. All proceeds fund team gear and travel expenses.
Idea 3
📱 Text-to-Give Team Spirit Share QR codes at games for instant donations. Fans scan and give $10/$25/$50 on the spot. Perfect for concession stands and halftime fundraising.
Idea 4
🏅 Senior Night Tribute Fund Honor graduating athletes with personalized tribute pages. Families and friends donate in their name ($25/$50/$100) to fund next year's equipment or scholarships.
Idea 5
🍕 Concession Stand Takeover Parents sponsor game day concessions ($200 covers pizza, $100 covers drinks). Fans eat free, you keep 100% of sponsorship dollars for team needs.
Idea 6
🎯 Skills Challenge Sponsorship Set up fun challenges at halftime (free throws, field goals). Local businesses sponsor each attempt ($5-$20 per try) to fund travel expenses.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Boosters Clubs
