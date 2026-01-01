Game time: Your donation powers our athletes today 🏆 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can change everything for our student-athletes. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and uniforms for **25 student-athletes** who need support this season. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new practice gear for one athlete - **$75** — complete uniform set - **150** — full equipment package (helmet, pads, cleats) **100% of your donation goes directly to our athletes** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help gear up our team today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure every player has what they need to succeed on and off the field. – The [Booster Club Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏆 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,250** **18 student-athletes** now have the gear they need to compete with confidence — new uniforms, practice equipment, and safety gear that will last them all season. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund complete practice gear for 4 more athletes. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids suited up and ready to play — that's what community looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see our athletes in action this season — the best games are ahead. With gratitude, **The [Booster Club Name] Team**

