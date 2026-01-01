template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could fund breakthrough research 🧬 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund 25 critical research grants that could lead to new cancer treatments and early detection methods. Every early donation brings us closer to breakthroughs that save lives. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to research — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kickstart our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to join the fight against cancer. Thank you for believing in this work. Together, we're funding hope. – The Research Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — fund life-saving research 🧬 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to support 25 critical research grants that could lead to breakthrough cancer treatments and early detection methods. Your donation can help fund: - **$50** — one week of lab research toward new treatments - **$150** — genetic sequencing for early detection studies - **$300** — a full month of clinical trial support **100% of your donation goes to research** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Fund breakthrough research today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're turning hope into healing for cancer patients everywhere. – The Research Team