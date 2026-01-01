template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your support circle starts here 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 families facing cancer with emergency support funds, meal assistance, and peer counseling sessions. Every early donation brings hope to someone who needs it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to cancer support services — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows families they're not alone in this fight. Thank you for being part of our support circle. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 75 families facing cancer with emergency support funds, meal assistance, and peer counseling sessions. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one week of emergency groceries for a family - **$85** — three peer counseling sessions - **$200** — a full month of meal assistance and support **100% of your donation goes to cancer support services** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's support circle today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families know they're not alone in this fight. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!