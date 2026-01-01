Giving Tuesday Templates for Charter Schools

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Charter Schools

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 🎓 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 students with essential school supplies, tutoring support, and enrichment programs. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our students — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in our students. We're just getting started. – The [School Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes everything 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 75 students with essential school supplies, tutoring support, and enrichment programs. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a full set of school supplies for one student - **$75** — three weeks of after-school tutoring support - **$150** — enrichment programs for an entire classroom **100% of your donation goes directly to our students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give today and change a student's future →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 students the tools they need to succeed. – The [School Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎓 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,850** **87 students** now have access to essential school supplies, tutoring support, and enrichment programs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $193 in fees** — enough to fund supplies for 7 more students. *One parent told us:* "Seeing how many families came together this week reminded us that our school community is stronger than we knew." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as students dive into their new programs. With gratitude, **The [School Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Charter Schools

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change a student's future. 📚 We're raising funds to provide 75 students with essential school supplies, tutoring support, and enrichment programs. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your donation can help provide: 💙 **$25** = a full set of school supplies for one student 💙 **$75** = three weeks of after-school tutoring support 💙 **$150** = enrichment programs for an entire classroom Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can give 75 students the tools they need to succeed. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎓 Today we're raising funds to keep our charter school doors open and our students thriving. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = classroom supplies for a week $50 = after-school tutoring for one student $100 = field trip for an entire class Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our students' futures. Every dollar you give today goes directly to what matters most: our kids. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our mission 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to keep quality education accessible for every student in our community. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund classroom technology upgrades and after-school tutoring programs that directly impact student success. Your support makes a real difference: - $50 = new tablets for digital learning - $150 = a month of tutoring for one student - $500 = classroom tech setup for 25 kids We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar you donate goes directly to our students — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making quality education possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Charter Schools

‍Idea 1

📚 Classroom Wish List Drive

Parents and community members fund specific classroom needs ($25 art supplies, $75 science kits, $150 tech tools). Show live progress bars and let teachers share thank-you videos.

‍Idea 2

🎓 Future Scholar Sponsorship

Supporters sponsor a student's enrichment activities for $50-$200. Create simple profiles showing impact: "Maria's coding camp" or "James's field trip fund." Personal connection drives giving.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Principal's Challenge

Set a school-wide fundraising goal with milestone rewards. Track progress publicly, celebrate small wins, and let families compete friendly between grade levels or classrooms.

‍Idea 4

🎒 Backpack Buddy Program

Families sponsor a student's school supplies for the year ($30-$100 tiers). Create simple student profiles and send quarterly updates showing impact.

‍Idea 5

📖 Reading Champion Challenge

Set reading goals by grade level. Donors pledge per book read ($1-$5), funding literacy programs while celebrating student achievements publicly.

‍Idea 6

🚌 Field Trip Fund

Parents and community members pre-fund upcoming field trips. Show trip details, costs per student, and let families sponsor seats.

