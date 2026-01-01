template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something big 🎓 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 students with essential school supplies, tutoring support, and enrichment programs. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our students — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in our students. We're just getting started. – The [School Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift changes everything 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 75 students with essential school supplies, tutoring support, and enrichment programs. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a full set of school supplies for one student - **$75** — three weeks of after-school tutoring support - **$150** — enrichment programs for an entire classroom **100% of your donation goes directly to our students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give today and change a student's future →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 students the tools they need to succeed. – The [School Name] Team