Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students, without extra work.
Idea 1
📚 Classroom Wish List Drive
Parents and community members fund specific classroom needs ($25 art supplies, $75 science kits, $150 tech tools). Show live progress bars and let teachers share thank-you videos.
Idea 2
🎓 Future Scholar Sponsorship
Supporters sponsor a student's enrichment activities for $50-$200. Create simple profiles showing impact: "Maria's coding camp" or "James's field trip fund." Personal connection drives giving.
Idea 3
🏆 Principal's Challenge
Set a school-wide fundraising goal with milestone rewards. Track progress publicly, celebrate small wins, and let families compete friendly between grade levels or classrooms.
Idea 4
🎒 Backpack Buddy Program
Families sponsor a student's school supplies for the year ($30-$100 tiers). Create simple student profiles and send quarterly updates showing impact.
Idea 5
📖 Reading Champion Challenge
Set reading goals by grade level. Donors pledge per book read ($1-$5), funding literacy programs while celebrating student achievements publicly.
Idea 6
🚌 Field Trip Fund
Parents and community members pre-fund upcoming field trips. Show trip details, costs per student, and let families sponsor seats.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Charter Schools
template 1
template 2
template 3