template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your voice makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 🎵 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide music education and performance opportunities for 75 young singers in our community. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our choir programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign and help us hit the right note from day one. Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in the power of music to transform lives. – The [Choir Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift helps young voices soar 🎵 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide music education and performance opportunities for 75 young singers in our community. Every voice deserves to be heard. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — sheet music and practice materials for one singer - **$85** — a month of voice lessons for a young performer - **$200** — full semester of choir participation, including performances **100% of your donation goes to our choir programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help young voices find their song →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 young singers the chance to discover the joy and confidence that comes from making music. – The [Choir Name] Team Copy content COPIED!