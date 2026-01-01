Giving Tuesday Templates for Choirs

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your choir without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Choirs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Choirs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your voice makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 🎵 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide music education and performance opportunities for 75 young singers in our community. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our choir programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign and help us hit the right note from day one. Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in the power of music to transform lives. – The [Choir Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift helps young voices soar 🎵 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide music education and performance opportunities for 75 young singers in our community. Every voice deserves to be heard. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — sheet music and practice materials for one singer - **$85** — a month of voice lessons for a young performer - **$200** — full semester of choir participation, including performances **100% of your donation goes to our choir programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help young voices find their song →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 young singers the chance to discover the joy and confidence that comes from making music. – The [Choir Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎵 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** 62 young singers now have access to music education, voice lessons, and performance opportunities — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund sheet music and practice materials for 7 more singers. *One parent told us:* "Watching my daughter find her confidence through choir has been life-changing for our whole family." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these young voices in action — the best performances are yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Choir Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Choirs

template 1

🎵 It's Giving Tuesday — and every young voice deserves to be heard. We're raising funds to provide music education and performance opportunities for 75 young singers in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$30** = sheet music for one singer 🎼 **$85** = a month of voice lessons 🎤 **$200** = full semester of choir participation Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to our young performers. Help us give 75 kids the chance to discover the joy and confidence that comes from making music. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎵 Help us keep music alive in our community. We're raising funds to purchase new sheet music and support our upcoming spring concert series. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New songbooks for 2 singers $50 = Piano accompaniment for one song $100 = Sound equipment rental for our next performance Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the music. 100% of your donation goes directly to keeping our voices strong. Every note matters. Every voice counts. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our choir is raising $3,000 to fund new sheet music and performance opportunities for local youth. [Insert Donation Link] We're building something special: a space where young voices can grow, connect, and share their gifts with the community. Your support makes a real difference: - $25 = sheet music for one singer - $75 = workshop with a professional vocal coach - $150 = performance costumes for our spring concert We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our singers — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer team for making music accessible to all. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🎵 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Choirs

Idea 1

🎵 Sponsor-a-Song Drive

🎵 Sponsor-a-Song Drive
Supporters sponsor individual songs for $25-$100 each. Create a visual song list showing which pieces are "funded." Perfect for concerts or competitions—donors see their impact directly.

Idea 2

🎤 Virtual Concert Tickets

🎤 Virtual Concert Tickets
Sell "tickets" to a livestreamed performance at different price points ($15/$35/$75). Include behind-the-scenes access or sheet music downloads. Easy setup, global reach, zero platform fees.

Idea 3

🎼 Music Memory Campaign

🎼 Music Memory Campaign
Ask supporters to dedicate a song in honor of someone special for $50. Share dedications during your next performance. Creates emotional connection while funding new music or equipment.

Idea 4

🎶 Choir Member Spotlight

🎶 Choir Member Spotlight
Feature a different member each week leading up to Giving Tuesday. Supporters donate $20 to "sponsor" their story. Share why they joined, favorite songs, or personal music moments.

Idea 5

🎹 Practice Room Fund

🎹 Practice Room Fund
Ask for $35 donations to "rent" practice time for members who can't afford lessons. Show a visual tracker of hours funded. Perfect for community choirs supporting accessibility.

Idea 6

🎊 Holiday Harmony Challenge

🎊 Holiday Harmony Challenge
Set a goal to fund your holiday concert ($2,500). Create donation levels: $25 = sheet music, $75 = costume piece, $150 = accompanist hour. Celebrate milestones with mini-performances.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.