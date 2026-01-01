Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your choir without extra work.
Idea 1
🎵 Sponsor-a-Song Drive
Supporters sponsor individual songs for $25-$100 each. Create a visual song list showing which pieces are "funded." Perfect for concerts or competitions—donors see their impact directly.
Idea 2
🎤 Virtual Concert Tickets
Sell "tickets" to a livestreamed performance at different price points ($15/$35/$75). Include behind-the-scenes access or sheet music downloads. Easy setup, global reach, zero platform fees.
Idea 3
🎼 Music Memory Campaign
Ask supporters to dedicate a song in honor of someone special for $50. Share dedications during your next performance. Creates emotional connection while funding new music or equipment.
Idea 4
🎶 Choir Member Spotlight
Feature a different member each week leading up to Giving Tuesday. Supporters donate $20 to "sponsor" their story. Share why they joined, favorite songs, or personal music moments.
Idea 5
🎹 Practice Room Fund
Ask for $35 donations to "rent" practice time for members who can't afford lessons. Show a visual tracker of hours funded. Perfect for community choirs supporting accessibility.
Idea 6
🎊 Holiday Harmony Challenge
Set a goal to fund your holiday concert ($2,500). Create donation levels: $25 = sheet music, $75 = costume piece, $150 = accompanist hour. Celebrate milestones with mini-performances.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Choirs
template 1
template 2
template 3