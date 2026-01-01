Today is the day — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support kits and peer connection resources for 75 people navigating chronic illness. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one emergency support kit with essential resources - **$85** — a month of peer support group access for someone newly diagnosed - **$200** — comprehensive support package including kit + 3 months of group connection **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone through their toughest days →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people access the support they need when chronic illness turns their world upside down. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **62 people** navigating chronic illness now have access to emergency support kits and peer connection resources — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more emergency support kits for people who need them most. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when someone's world gets turned upside down." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

