template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency support kits and peer connection resources for 75 people navigating chronic illness. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to support programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our community is ready to make an impact. Thank you for being part of this movement. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support kits and peer connection resources for 75 people navigating chronic illness. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one emergency support kit with essential resources - **$85** — a month of peer support group access for someone newly diagnosed - **$200** — comprehensive support package including kit + 3 months of group connection **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone through their toughest days →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people access the support they need when chronic illness turns their world upside down. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **62 people** navigating chronic illness now have access to emergency support kits and peer connection resources — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more emergency support kits for people who need them most. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when someone's world gets turned upside down." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Chronic Illness Support Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can change everything for someone facing chronic illness. 💙 We're raising funds to provide **emergency support kits and peer connection resources** for 75 people when their world gets turned upside down. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$35** = one emergency support kit with essential resources **$85** = a month of peer support group access for someone newly diagnosed Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to support programs** — we don't lose a cent to fees, so your full gift funds the mission. Help us reach 75 people who need support most. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And for families facing chronic illness, every dollar matters more than ever. Today we're raising funds for emergency support grants — helping cover medical bills, transportation, and basic needs when illness strikes unexpectedly. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Gas money for 3 medical appointments $50 = A week of groceries during treatment $100 = Emergency prescription coverage Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds real families in crisis. Thank you for showing up when it matters most 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for families navigating chronic illness, every dollar of support creates ripple effects of hope and healing. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund peer support groups and emergency assistance for our community members facing unexpected medical challenges. Your impact: - $50 = crisis support fund for one family - $150 = monthly support group facilitation - $300 = emergency medication assistance We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families — not processing fees. When you're already fighting insurance battles and medical bills, transparency matters. Grateful for our small but mighty team making this possible. If supporting families through their toughest moments resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Chronic Illness Support Groups

Idea 1

💌 Stories of Strength

Supporters share a photo or video of their daily routine with chronic illness, paired with a message of hope. Sponsors pledge $10 per story shared (up to your cap), funding support groups while building community connection.

Idea 2

🧺 Care Kit Campaign

Create care packages for newly diagnosed members ($25 comfort kit, $50 resource bundle, $100 full support package). Show a live counter of kits funded and host an optional volunteer packing day.

Idea 3

🌿 Wellness Auction

Host a 24-hour virtual wellness auction featuring donated services like meal prep, house cleaning, or therapy sessions. Set buy-it-now prices to keep it simple—every bid funds your programs.

Idea 4

🥄 Spoon Theory Drive

Supporters sponsor a virtual "spoon" for $15 each—representing the limited energy people with chronic illness have daily. Show a live counter of spoons funded, with each one supporting group meetings and resources.

Idea 5

📱 Text for Support

Create a simple text-to-give campaign where supporters text keywords like "HOPE" or "STRENGTH" to donate $25. Perfect for sharing during support group meetings or on social media—no complicated links needed.

Idea 6

👥 Buddy System Campaign

Launch a "Buddy System" peer-to-peer drive where current members invite friends to donate $50 to "sponsor" a new member's first three months of support group access and resources.

