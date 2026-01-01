Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 🙏 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can bring hope to families facing their hardest moments. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance to 25 families in our community — covering utilities, groceries, and urgent needs when life gets overwhelming. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — a week of groceries for a family of four - **$125** — emergency utility assistance to keep the lights on - **$250** — comprehensive support covering groceries, utilities, and essentials **100% of your donation goes to families in crisis** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family through their crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can be the answer to someone's prayer when they need it most. – Your Church Family

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 families** now have emergency assistance covering utilities, groceries, and urgent needs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to help one more family through their crisis. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together in faith." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **Your Church Family**

