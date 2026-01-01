template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your voice matters more than ever this Giving Tuesday 🗳️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide legal aid and advocacy support for 25 families facing civil rights violations. Every early donation brings us closer to protecting fundamental freedoms in our community. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to legal support and advocacy work — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that civil rights can't wait. Thank you for standing with us. Justice starts with supporters like you. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift protects civil rights today ⚖️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide legal aid and advocacy support for 25 families facing civil rights violations. Every gift brings us closer to protecting fundamental freedoms in our community. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one hour of legal consultation for a family in crisis - **$150** — full case intake and initial advocacy support - **$300** — comprehensive legal representation for one civil rights case **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand up for justice today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure that civil rights are protected for all 25 families counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!